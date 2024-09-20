Woman who blamed boyfriend's death on home invaders now charged in his murder

Authorities in California have arrested a woman that was initially believed to be the victim of a home invasion that resulted in the death of her boyfriend, as she has been charged in his murder.

Pleasanton police said they arrested Kennedy Stith, 27, on Sept. 12, amid an investigation into the death of her boyfriend Edevion White, 32, who was found dead at the 5700 block of Owens Drive on May 1, 2023.

In a statement, authorities said the 27-year-old initially lied about her boyfriend's death, when she said two men in ski masks were responsible. She alleged the pair broke into their apartment and killed him, KTVU reported.

"However, through a year-long investigation, Pleasanton detectives determined this claim was untrue," they wrote.

DRUG ADDICTS FUEL VIOLENT CRIME IN SPIRALING SAN FRANCISCO, EXPERT SAYS

On Friday, she was subsequently charged with murder by the Alameda County District's Attorney's Office.

Authorities allege Stith fatally stabbed White in the chest at their apartment on Owens and Rosewood Drive, according to the report.

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR BREED PROPOSES BUSINESS CURFEW TO REDUCE RAMPANT DRUG USE, CRIME

On Friday, Pleasanton police arrested Stith on suspicion of murder and said she made up the story of the home invasion.

According to the Pleasanton police, Stith was "manipulative, abusive, and controlling," KTVU reported. Stith allegedly forced her boyfriend to sell drugs to pay bills, per the report.

"The City of Pleasanton extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Edevion White, and we are working closely with them during this challenging period," the police said. "We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this investigation, and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said Stith is being held at the Santa Rita Jail without bail.