Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

San Francisco Mayor Breed proposes business curfew to reduce rampant drug use, crime

One SF resident said that the curfew measure would not solve the homelessness problem

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Chris Hansen recounts following a San Francisco fentanyl operation Video

Chris Hansen recounts following a San Francisco fentanyl operation

'TruBlu' host Chris Hansen tells 'Jesse Watters Primetime' about a secretive drug trade in front of the city's federal building.

San Francisco Mayor Breed is announcing new legislation to put a curfew in a section of the Tenderloin district, a part of the city that is notorious for high crime, homelessness and public drug use. 

In a post on X, Breed touted the measure. 

"Shutting down open air drug markets requires strong enforcement and new approaches," she wrote. "Last year SFPD doubled the arrests of drug dealers from the year before. This year we are continuing that work and federal agents are bringing even more enforcement." 

In a press statement from Tuesday, the Mayor's office revealed that it would introduce legislation to "prohibit some retail establishments selling prepacked food or tobacco products from operating between 12 a.m. (midnight) to 5 a.m. in part of the Tenderloin."

DEMOCRATIC SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR SLAMMED FOR VISITING CHINA IN 'PURSUIT OF PANDAS' DESPITE 'DEATH SPIRAL' AT HOME

Tenderloin in San Francisco and Mayor Breed split image

San Francisco Mayor Breed is announcing new legislation to put a curfew in a section of the Tenderloin district, a part of the city that is notorious for high crime, homelessness and public drug use.  (Getty Images)

The proposal has been met with mixed responses from police, business owners and residents of San Francisco. 

"Our challenges still occur at night," Assistant Chief David Lazar told KTVU in an interview. "Crowds of people that are there selling stolen property, selling narcotics. We have drug users all over. And the problem is that when you have businesses that are open, like liquor stores and smoke shops, it just attracts more people."

A local restaurant manager, Tim Benson, told the outlet that a curfew may help the neighborhood deal with crime. 

"The police have been much more active, [Department of Public Works] has been out helping the cleanup effort," said Benson. "But, it seems to be mostly a daytime issue. And at nighttime, it's sort of still a wild, wild west."

CHINESE AMERICANS TURN ON SAN FRANCISCO DEMOCRATS OVER CRIME, EDUCATION: WSJ

SF Homelessness

A local San Francisco resident told the outlet that the curfew plan "wouldn't work at all" because people are still homeless, and they're still out here all night, so the markets don't really have anything to do with the crime."  (Getty Images)

"The reason why we want it to stay open is because we have to make more money to pay rent, to pay bills, phone bills, internet bills, and we have employees," an anonymous store worker told KTVU. 

"We have extra security because of the area," the worker said. 

A local San Francisco resident told the outlet that the curfew plan wouldn't "work at all" because "people are still homeless and they're still out here all night long, so the markets don't really have anything to do with the crime." 

The San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.