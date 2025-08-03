Woman killed and another severely injured after dog mauling at Southern California park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 51-year-old woman was killed, and another person suffered serious injuries after they were mauled by dogs in a San Bernardino, California, park on Thursday, reportedly.

San Bernardino police officers responded to a scene at Perris Hill Park on Thursday after receiving a call that someone was being attacked by dogs. Upon arrival, officers came across multiple canines, which they say may have been strays, as well as an injured woman who claimed to have been bitten, news outlets FOX 11 and the Los Angeles Times reported.

"It was a bit of a chaotic scene at first because there were multiple dogs out there," Sgt. Chris Gray of the San Bernardino Police Department said, according to the LA Times.

As one officer was assisting the injured woman, two more dogs suddenly charged from a nearby brush and charged at them, FOX 11 reported.

In response, the officer opened fire, shooting and killing one of the dogs, which was a pit bull, according to the LA Times.

Another victim, later identified as 51-year-old Teodora Mendoza, was discovered around 30 yards away with severe injuries, believed to also have been caused by a dog mauling. She later died at a local hospital, FOX 11 reported.

San Bernardino Animal Control — working alongside the San Bernardino Police Department — removed a total of 14 dogs from the park, the LA Times reported, citing a spokesperson for the police department.

Authorities did not immediately confirm how many of the animals were involved in the maulings or where they came from. The incident remains under investigation, according to FOX 11.

The San Bernardino Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.