At least 28 people were injured when a car plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood early Saturday morning. The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were three in critical condition, six in serious condition and 19 in fair condition. Additionally, seven patients refused transport. According to LAFD, 124 fire personnel assisted at the scene.

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.