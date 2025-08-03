Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Cincinnati beatdown victim reveals 'very bad brain trauma' in first remarks since viral assault

Four of six alleged assailants arrested as police reveal only one witness called authorities

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Viral Cincinnati brawl witness describes the scene of the brutal fight Video

Viral Cincinnati brawl witness describes the scene of the brutal fight

Jay Black, a witness who captured footage of the viral Cincinnati brawl that left six injured, tells Fox News Digital what he saw as the fight broke out last week in Ohio. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

One of the victims in the viral Cincinnati brutal beatdown is speaking out to reveal the extent of her injuries, one week after bystander footage captured the moment she was thrown to the ground while reportedly trying to break up the fight.

The woman, identified as Holly, can be seen with visible injuries to her face as she speaks to the camera to provide an update on her condition. 

"It's been very, very hard, and I'm still recovering," Holly said in a video posted online. "I still have very bad brain trauma."

FOURTH ARREST ANNOUNCED AS INVESTIGATION INTO VIOLENT CINCINNATI BRAWL CONTINUES

The battered and bruised face of Cincinnati beating victim, known only as Holly.

A photo showing the bruised face of a victim of the viral beating in Cincinnati, only identified as Holly. 

"I just want to say thank you so much to everyone for all of the love and support. It is very humbling that you have sent your prayers, your blessings. It's definitely what's keeping me going, and you have just brought back faith and humanity."

Holly declined Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Holly is one of six victims injured in the July 26 brawl, where she was knocked unconscious on the corner of Elm and Fourth Streets. So far, authorities have arrested four of the six alleged assailants, as a fugitive unit is ‘actively pursuing’ the two additional suspects. 

Jermaine Matthews, 39, Dominique Kittle, 37, Montianez Merriweather, 34, and Dekyra Vernon, 24, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the fight. As of Sunday, Kittle, Merriweather and Vernon remain in custody at the Hamilton County Jail, with Matthews posting bond last week. 

VIDEO OF RACIAL SLUR YELLED DURING THE BRUTAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN EMERGES 

Someone can be heard yelling racial slurs in a new video from the viral Cincinnati beatdown

New footage of the viral Cincinnati brawl shows individuals yelling racial slurs as the violence unfolds. (Jay Black)

Matthews is charged with two counts of felonious assault, one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of aggravated riot. Both Merriweather and Vernon are charged with felonious assault, aggravated riot and assault charges. Kittle is charged with one count of assault. 

New footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the moments leading up to the fight, with one of the victims allegedly yelling a racial slur at the group before the violence broke out. 

WATCH: Video of the racial slur yelled during the Cincinnati beatdown emerges

Video of the racial slur yelled during the Cincinnati beatdown emerges Video

"I did see other fights going on, it was just one of those deals where you got people out drinking and I'm pretty sure drinking had a lot to do with that fight," Jay Black told Fox News Digital. "But it's very unfortunate for the young lady. I pray for her and her family, she was just trying to help out."

CINCINNATI MAYOR VOWS CHARGES FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED AFTER PASTOR SAYS IT’S ‘STILL A RACIAL ISSUE’

Cincinnati street corner near LoVe, scene of viral beatdown

The corner of Fourth and Elm Street outside of LoVe, a local nightclub, where the beating took place, as seen on July 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

Black insisted that, "contrary to what people think," there were "a lot of people" who attempted to intervene. 

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge revealed that out of the approximately 100 people who witnessed the incident or were involved in the brawl, only one individual called law enforcement. 

"Trust me when I say this, had the Cincinnati Police Department been notified in real time, our officers would have responded with urgency and force to protect life," Theetge said at the news conference on Friday.

However, Holly’s tearful statement ended with a heartfelt note to those who were sending their well wishes after seeing the shocking footage. 

"God bless you all, thank you," Holly said. "I appreciate everything that you're doing for me and my family. It's been very, very hard and I'm still recovering."

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and Rachel Wolfe contributed to this report. 
 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.