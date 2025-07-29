Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Suspect in custody after shooting at residential daycare in Los Angeles neighborhood

The incident occurred in Granada Hills in the city's San Fernando Valley, according to the LAPD

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Authorities are investigating after at least one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday at a daycare in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

At least one person was shot in the 17300 block of Firma Court just after 12:20 p.m. local time in Granada Hills in the city's San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Children's belongings could be seen at the crime scene.

Children's belongings could be seen at the crime scene. (KTTV)

DRIVER SHOT, ASSAULTED AFTER PLOWING THROUGH CROWD, INJURING 30: LA OFFICIALS

The shooting happened at a home that operated as a daycare, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled the scene and was later arrested, police said.

Authorities were seen standing outside near the daycare, where one person was allegedly shot.

Authorities were seen standing outside near the daycare, where one person was allegedly shot in Granada Hills, Calif. (KTTV)

ONE DEAD AFTER FIREWORKS EXPLOSION SETS LOS ANGELES HOME ON FIRE

Photos taken at the scene showed two women on gurneys, though the extent of the injuries is unknown, according to the report.

FOX 11 reported no children were injured in the shooting.

Law enforcement was seen outside of the daycare following the alleged shooting.

Law enforcement is seen outside a Los Angeles County daycare following the alleged shooting. (KTTV)

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.