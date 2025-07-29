Suspect in custody after shooting at residential daycare in Los Angeles neighborhood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating after at least one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday at a daycare in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

At least one person was shot in the 17300 block of Firma Court just after 12:20 p.m. local time in Granada Hills in the city's San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The shooting happened at a home that operated as a daycare, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled the scene and was later arrested, police said.

Photos taken at the scene showed two women on gurneys, though the extent of the injuries is unknown, according to the report.

FOX 11 reported no children were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.