Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

True Crime

California nudist accused of killing neighbors and drowning their dog over hot dog 'jab'

Michael Sparks accused of killing couple, dismembering bodies and drowning their dog before hiding remains in underground bunker

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Redlands police chief describes tense standoff with nudist colony murder suspect Video

Redlands police chief describes tense standoff with nudist colony murder suspect

Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber tells reporters in a September news briefing how double murder suspect Michael Sparks allegedly tried to shoot himself during a standoff with officers before his gun misfired. (Courtesy of KTTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California nudist is accused of killing his neighbors, chopping them up and drowning their Shih Tzu after they allegedly mocked him with a $1 hot dog, according to authorities and local reporting.

Redlands Police announced the arrest of Michael Sparks, 62, last August – five days after his neighbors went missing.

They found the suspect at his home in Olive Dell Ranch, billed as a "family friendly" RV park and a reputed Southern California nudist resort. A cadaver dog alerted police to a bunker underneath the home, where they recovered two bodies, dismembered, mutilated and stored in plastic bags.

The victims were Daniel Menard, 79, who suffered from dementia, and his 73-year-old wife, Stephanie.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AT CALIFORNIA NUDIST RESORT AFTER COUPLE VANISHES

Suspect arrested in disappearance of California couple

Michael Sparks, 62, left, has been charged with the murder of Daniel Menard, 79, and Stephanie Menard, 73. (Redlands Police Department)

Investigators had to evacuate the scene because they feared it might cave in. They returned with heavy equipment to excavate and collect more evidence.

Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber told reporters last year that Sparks tried to shoot himself before his capture, but the gun misfired.

The dog, Cuddles, remains unaccounted for.

An aerial view above the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort showing the toppled home of murder suspect Michael Sparks after a police raid

Police and forensics teams investigate the property of Michael Sparks, who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Stephanie Menard and Daniel Menard. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)

At Sparks' preliminary hearing this week, Redlands Detective Thomas Williams testified that he shared details about the slayings with a jailhouse snitch, who alerted authorities, according to the Press Telegram.

"He said Mr. Sparks told him the incident started over a hot dog that Daniel Menard had purchased for him," Williams told the court, according to the paper. "He said Mr. Sparks felt that the hot dog was a jab at him, making him feel like he was worth only a dollar hot dog, and that’s what set him off that day."

MENENDEZ BROTHERS' AUNT HOSPITALIZED AFTER DA SHARES GRAPHIC PHOTOS IN COURT: 'THERE WAS NO WARNING'

Missing California couple

The Menards were last seen on Saturday, Aug. 24, before their bodies were found, police say. Daniel was 79, and Stephanie was 73, according to the Los Angeles Times. (Redlands Police Department)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Sparks is accused of using a rake, a garden hoe and a hammer to beat his neighbors to death before dismembering them and hiding the bodies in plastic bags in his bunker. The informant also claimed he admitted to drowning Cuddles and leaving her remains for coyotes to eat.

Eleven witnesses testified at the hearing, according to court documents, and evidence included crime scene photos as well as texts between Sparks and three witnesses.

In one photo, photographed in court by the Press Telegram, Sparks allegedly wrote to a friend, "Chopped up my neighbors. Didn't know I had it in me. SNAPPED."

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Menards dog

The Redlands Police Department says the Menards' dog, Cuddles, has not been found. (Redlands Police Department)

During a standoff before Sparks' arrest, responding officers asked him where the Menards were and if they needed help, according to the paper.

"He replied back that they were in pieces," Detective Williams testified.

Other witnesses said that Sparks did not get along with the Menards.

They had alleged disputes over a noisy backup generator, tree trimming and the hot dog.

Michael Sparks has thinning gray hair and a full beard in his mugshot

This booking image provided by the Redlands Police Department shows Michael Royce Sparks, who was booked into jail for investigation of homicide in connection with the disappearance of a couple living in a nudist colony in Redlands, California. (Redlands Police Department via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sparks faces two counts of murder and an animal cruelty charge. He pleaded not guilty at an earlier proceeding and is being held without bail.

Judge Alexander Martinez denied a defense motion to keep cameras out of the courtroom. Sparks is due back in court on June 27 for an arraignment.