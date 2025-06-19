California nudist accused of killing neighbors and drowning their dog over hot dog 'jab'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California nudist is accused of killing his neighbors, chopping them up and drowning their Shih Tzu after they allegedly mocked him with a $1 hot dog, according to authorities and local reporting.

Redlands Police announced the arrest of Michael Sparks, 62, last August – five days after his neighbors went missing.

They found the suspect at his home in Olive Dell Ranch, billed as a "family friendly" RV park and a reputed Southern California nudist resort. A cadaver dog alerted police to a bunker underneath the home, where they recovered two bodies, dismembered, mutilated and stored in plastic bags.

The victims were Daniel Menard, 79, who suffered from dementia, and his 73-year-old wife, Stephanie.

Investigators had to evacuate the scene because they feared it might cave in. They returned with heavy equipment to excavate and collect more evidence.

Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber told reporters last year that Sparks tried to shoot himself before his capture, but the gun misfired.

The dog, Cuddles, remains unaccounted for.

At Sparks' preliminary hearing this week, Redlands Detective Thomas Williams testified that he shared details about the slayings with a jailhouse snitch, who alerted authorities, according to the Press Telegram.

"He said Mr. Sparks told him the incident started over a hot dog that Daniel Menard had purchased for him," Williams told the court, according to the paper. "He said Mr. Sparks felt that the hot dog was a jab at him, making him feel like he was worth only a dollar hot dog, and that’s what set him off that day."

Sparks is accused of using a rake, a garden hoe and a hammer to beat his neighbors to death before dismembering them and hiding the bodies in plastic bags in his bunker. The informant also claimed he admitted to drowning Cuddles and leaving her remains for coyotes to eat.

Eleven witnesses testified at the hearing, according to court documents, and evidence included crime scene photos as well as texts between Sparks and three witnesses.

In one photo, photographed in court by the Press Telegram, Sparks allegedly wrote to a friend, "Chopped up my neighbors. Didn't know I had it in me. SNAPPED."

During a standoff before Sparks' arrest, responding officers asked him where the Menards were and if they needed help, according to the paper.

"He replied back that they were in pieces," Detective Williams testified.

Other witnesses said that Sparks did not get along with the Menards.

They had alleged disputes over a noisy backup generator, tree trimming and the hot dog.

Sparks faces two counts of murder and an animal cruelty charge. He pleaded not guilty at an earlier proceeding and is being held without bail.

Judge Alexander Martinez denied a defense motion to keep cameras out of the courtroom. Sparks is due back in court on June 27 for an arraignment.