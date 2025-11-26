Passenger allegedly opens emergency exit door on taxiing plane, deploys slide at Atlanta airport: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A flight departing from Atlanta was delayed Tuesday after an unruly passenger allegedly opened the jet’s emergency exit door and deployed the inflatable slide while the plane was taxiing, according to police.

The incident triggered a security scare at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and prompted the Amsterdam-bound aircraft to return to the gate, where officers boarded the plane.

Flight 622, operated by KLM Airlines was then canceled out of safety concerns, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The Atlanta Police Department said the passenger, 32-year-old Johannes Van Heertum, had called 911 from inside the aircraft, claiming he saw another traveler with a weapon. Investigators said Van Heertum seemed to have panicked and acted out, forcing the aircraft to return to its ramp.

Police said Van Heertum appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode and was evaluated by EMTs before being taken into custody. He was charged with reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and interfering with security measures.

He was then transported to the Clayton County Jail without incident, and APD’s Homeland Security Unit was notified.

KLM said that all remaining passengers were rebooked on the next available flights, FOX 5 added. No weapons were found onboard.

Passengers told the local outlet the incident unfolded quickly and was "terrifying," though no injuries were reported.

KLM Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.