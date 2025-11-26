Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Atlanta

Passenger allegedly opens emergency exit door on taxiing plane, deploys slide at Atlanta airport: police

Man, 32, claimed he saw a weapon on board and panicked on the Amsterdam-bound flight, police say

By Bonny Chu Fox News
A flight departing from Atlanta was delayed Tuesday after an unruly passenger allegedly opened the jet’s emergency exit door and deployed the inflatable slide while the plane was taxiing, according to police.

The incident triggered a security scare at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and prompted the Amsterdam-bound aircraft to return to the gate, where officers boarded the plane. 

Flight 622, operated by KLM Airlines was then canceled out of safety concerns, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The Atlanta Police Department said the passenger, 32-year-old Johannes Van Heertum, had called 911 from inside the aircraft, claiming he saw another traveler with a weapon. Investigators said Van Heertum seemed to have panicked and acted out, forcing the aircraft to return to its ramp.

airplane with klm asia logo

A KLM Airlines jet parked on the tarmac at an airport. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said Van Heertum appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode and was evaluated by EMTs before being taken into custody. He was charged with reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and interfering with security measures. 

He was then transported to the Clayton County Jail without incident, and APD’s Homeland Security Unit was notified.

tarmac of airport

Aerial view of taxiways and the terminal building at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta.  (Smith Collection/Gado)

KLM said that all remaining passengers were rebooked on the next available flights, FOX 5 added. No weapons were found onboard.

emergency exit door

Emergency exits near passenger seats of an airplane. (Horacio Villalobos/Corbis)

Passengers told the local outlet the incident unfolded quickly and was "terrifying," though no injuries were reported.

KLM Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

