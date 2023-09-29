Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Woman accused of killing college student in DUI crash after drinking at dog bar with pooch named Tequila

Victim Honor Elizabeth Wallace, 19, was a sophomore at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
close
Newlywed bride killed on wedding day by suspected drunk driver Video

Newlywed bride killed on wedding day by suspected drunk driver

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace on the arrest of Jamie Komoroski, 25, in the fatal DUI crash in South Carolina and the latest in the case of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

A 27-year-old Texas woman accused of killing a college student in an alleged drunken driving crash told police she drank a single margarita at a nearby dog bar with her husky named Tequila before climbing behind the wheel.

Lynlee Pollis admitted to running a red light in her Lexus and crashing into the car of Southern Methodist University sophomore Honor Elizabeth Wallace, 19, killing her, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Wallace's passenger suffered a broken collarbone in the collision that occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday on Monticello Avenue and the North Central Expressway service road, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the local newspaper.

ILLINOIS STUDENT SMILES, GIGGLES AFTER KILLING COUPLE IN DUI CRASH: VIDEO

Woman holds beer and her husky on the beach.

Lynlee Pollis poses with a beer and her husky Tequila. She is accused of killing 19-year-old Honor Elizabeth Wallace in DWI crash. (Facebook)

Pollis, a University of Kentucky graduate, told police she had just left a trendy bar with a dog park called Mutts Canine Cantina.

After taking her medication for ADHD, she allegedly told police she had imbibed one drink, then drove off with Tequila, FOX4 reported.

TEEN BRAGS HE'LL GET ‘SLAP ON THE WRIST’ FOR KILLING EX-POLICE CHIEF IN HIT-AND-RUN

Pollis, who suffered minor injuries, was interviewed at the hospital. Police noted in the arrest affidavit that she had glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

She was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault and was released on a $100,000 bond, a court clerk told Fox News Digital.

Woman's booking photo next to dead student's portrait.

Lynlee Pollis, left, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Honor Elizabeth Wallace, right, in an alleged DWI crash Sept. 24 in Dallas. (Dallas County Jail/Southern Methodist University)

After the crash, Pollis appears to have deleted her Instagram and Facebook pages, which had featured numerous snaps of her drinking and hanging out with her pooch, Tequila.

Her LinkedIn profile says she is a hospitality management professional who most recently worked at Vandelay Hospitality Group, which operates about 10 high-end restaurants.

DRUNK STRIPPER GETS FRISKY WITH COP IN AWKWARD TRAFFIC STOP: VIDEO

An attorney for Pollis could not immediately be identified. A resident of Monticello Avenue told FOX4 that he heard the crash from inside his home and ran outside to help.

"It was horrible, horrible," Ron English said. "I’ve thought about it all week, especially when I found out how young they were."

A restaurant with a yellow sign and yellow picnic tables.

Lynlee Pollis allegedly told police she downed a single margarita at Mutts Canine Cantina before running a red light and killing Honor Elizabeth Wallace in a DWI crash, according to FOX4. (Google Maps)

His neighbors pulled Wallace from the car and performed CPR, but she was already gone, he said.

The university released a statement to Fox News Digital mourning the passing of Wallace.

"The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace," said  KC Mmeje, vice president for student affairs. "Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An email sent out to faculty and students said that Wallace, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, had just started her sophomore year and was pursuing degrees in Spanish and English.  

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.