Drunk stripper gets frisky with cop in awkward traffic stop: video

Body camera footage captures the moment an Ohio stripper calls a police officer "handsome" and tells him to tase her because she likes it "kinky" after admitting she downed six shots of Patrón during a hit-and-run arrest.

Grace Spoonamore, 20, was behind the wheel of a Buick Enclave when she allegedly struck a Chevrolet Cruz at an intersection in Brunswick, Ohio, and then took off. An officer witnessed the accident, according to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officer Dominick DeMedal pulled her over April 30 near a car dealership and noted she had bloodshot, watery eyes and reeked of alcohol, the police report alleges.

The car was registered to a man with felony warrants for strong-arm assault of a family member and a probation violation for cocaine possession.

After DeMedal handcuffs her, he asks if she has anything in her pockets. "I don't know. You want to check me?" Spoonamore replied, giggling.

While Spoonamore, wearing a midriff-baring top and jeans, waits in the back of the police cruiser, she playfully dangles her leg outside the car.

DeMedal orders her to put her leg back in.

"Listen, handsome man," she says coyly. "You feel some type of way because my leg ain't in the car?"

"Get your foot in the car. Just stop!" an irritated DeMedal replied.

She initially denied drinking then later admitted in the footage to a second officer, Robert Dugan, that she had three double Patróns "with a lime."

After telling the officers she's a stripper who works at Hustler, DeMedal asks where the club is located.

"You know. Don't play dumb with me. I ain't that dumb b----. Don't play me like that," she rants. "At least seven different officers want to report me as I f---ed up because I won't sleep with them because I work there."

The club in downtown Cleveland is about 25 miles north of Brunswick.

Dugan repeatedly tries to get the current address of the Georgia native, but she refuses. At one point, she allegedly sprayed him with saliva, but this wasn't captured on the footage.

The moments that follow are on the video and show her violently kicking the plexiglass divider and the cruiser's side windows.

On the way to the Brunsick Police station, Spoonamore urinated in the back of the cruiser. "You wouldn't let me go. I couldn't hold it," she says, giggling, as she steps out of the car with her jeans soaked.

Before entering the station, she appears to pee again while standing.

Once inside, DeMedal orders Spoonamore to stand inside a blue box on the floor to have her mugshot taken while he looks for a female officer.

"Can I take it off?" she asks, referring to her clothes.

"No, leave it. Leave it on. Grace, just stop!" an exasperated DeMedal demands.

Spoonamore marches toward DeMedal, her wrists still cuffed behind her back, and seductively asks, "You want to tase me?"

"No," he answers.

"Do it. I like it. I like it kinky," she says. He orders her again to stay in the blue box prompting a blood-curdling shriek.

Spoonamore was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, speeding, obstruction of official business and assaulting a police officer.

She was later indicted on one count of felony harassment with a bodily substance for spitting on Dugan, court records show.

Her attorney, Job Esau Perry, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Mitch Picasso contributed to this report.