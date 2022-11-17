Wisconsin's Most Wanted has $100K bond posted by convicted drug dealer

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin, man with a reputation of fleeing the law after being charged with a crime is set to be freed from custody once again, after posting over $100,000 bail that was given to him from a convicted drug dealer, according to reports.

Kenneth Twyman, 25, is one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. He has been captured by U.S. Marshals three times, paid his way out of jail with bail three times, and is now awaiting trial for allegedly shooting a man back in April.

Court documents show Twyman was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide involving the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident on April 21, when, according to police, Twyman shook hands with Tayvon Luckett outside a gas station before shooting him twice and killing him.

Along with being charged, a warrant was issued for Twyman’s arrest. He was captured on July 10 and cash bond was set at $100,000. This was the third time Twyman had been captured by U.S. Marshals.

Fox Station WITI in Milwaukee reported that in 2018, Twyman was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase which resulted in a crash leaving three people injured. He was charged with five felonies that day: fleeing police after a crash with injuries, second-degree reckless endangerment, possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana with distribution intent, possession of 1-5g of cocaine with distribution intent, and possession of less than 3g of heroin with distribution intent.

Police also obtained seven cellphones, and on one phone was a video of Twyman driving through a Milwaukee neighborhood and firing an automatic weapon out the driver’s side window.

U.S. Marshals tracked Twyman down on a warrant in December 2018, but he posted $3,000 bail before disappearing. He was tracked down by Marshals in January 2022, and again, posted bail of $9,500 to get out of jail.

When bail was set at $100,000, Twyman’s family sought a man named Richard Stulo, a drug dealer who was convicted of using his house as a home base for dealing marijuana.

In 2018, police raided Stulo’s house and found nine guns, more than three pounds of marijuana, and $101,720 in cash.

Probation records show Stulo spoke to his probation agent and said he did not know Twyman, but he knows his parents from church and a landscaping business where he met Twyman’s father.

As part of the $100,000 loan, Stulo is charging the family an extra $10,000.

Twyman was transferred to Waukesha, Wisconsin, to face drug charges before Stulo posted bail for Twyman to get him out of jail in Milwaukee.

Twyman pleaded guilty to the drug charges in Waukesha and was sentenced in October to 180 days in jail.

But bail is in place so people awaiting trial do not have to sit in jail.

Administrators at the Waukesha County Jail said Twyman received 94 days of credit for time served, and because of his good behavior in jail, he was given 45 days of "good time."

He is due to be released on Nov. 22.

Twyman’s trial for the homicide charges is scheduled for March 20, 2023.

A federal grand jury indicted Twyman on drug and gun charges on Wednesday, and it is not clear whether this will impact his release date.