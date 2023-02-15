Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Winter weather forecast from Great Lakes to Rockies

Weather hazards will impact millions of Americans

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A powerful storm will bring many weather hazards for millions of people during the next few days.  

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EXPECTED TO BE HIT WITH STRONG WINDS, UNUSUALLY COLD AIR

The midweek threat of severe weather across the U.S.

The midweek threat of severe weather across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

A snow storm stretching from the southern Rockies up into the Great Lakes will bring over a foot of snow for some spots. 

Snow forecast from the Rockies to the Great Lakes through Friday

Snow forecast from the Rockies to the Great Lakes through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Blizzard conditions are forecast for sections of the northern Plains and upper Mississippi Valley.  

The threat of severe storms on Wednesday in the Plains, South

The threat of severe storms on Wednesday in the Plains, South (Credit: Fox News)

As the cold front associated with this system smashes into a spring-like air mass with above-average temperatures, severe weather will be the story through Friday for the South, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Ohio Valley.  

Potential record high temperatures in the eastern U.S. on Wednesday

Potential record high temperatures in the eastern U.S. on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

