Several storms to chug across US, bringing snow, dangerous travel conditions

Incredibly cold air to invade the US starting tonight

By Janice Dean | Fox News
A very active weather pattern is in full swing with several storms chugging across the country in the next week.   

The energy starts in the West then travels over the Plains into the Midwest, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and then the Northeast.   

Radar conditions expected over the weekend. (Fox News)

And although right now none of the systems appear to be blockbuster storms, together they will bring measurable snow and dangerous travel conditions for the next several days.  

Expected precipitation totals through Sunday. (Fox News)

RHODE ISLAND RESIDENTS CLEAR SNOW FROM HOSPITAL STAFF’S CARS IN THE MIDST OF WINTER STORM 

In Iowa, wintry conditions led to a massive pile-up Thursday on Interstate 80, involving about 40 vehicles.  

This image provided by the Iowa Transportation Department from a traffic camera shows a massive pileup on Interstate 80 on Thursday, west of Newton. The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed following the chain-reaction crash, which involved roughly 40 vehicles. (AP/Iowa Transportation Department)

The Iowa State Patrol reported a few injuries to drivers and passengers stemming from that crash, ranging from minor to serious. 

The U.S. will have to watch an area of low pressure this weekend along the coast Sunday morning that could bring higher snow totals from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast into Monday. Stay tuned to your local forecasts for more details this weekend. 

Meanwhile, incredibly cold air will invade the U.S. starting tonight.   

Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees below average, which for this time of year is quite incredible.   

Forecast high temperatures for next week. (Fox News)

Gusty winds combined with the cold air will make it feel even colder -- as cold as 50 degrees below zero at times.   

Temperatures this cold could lead to frostbite in just minutes. Stay safe and stay warm! 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

