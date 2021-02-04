Family friends clear snow from Rhode Island hospital staff's cars in the midst of winter storm

A pair of tight-knit family friends from Westerly, Rhode Island jumped into snow gear Monday night and shoveled out the cars of hospital workers.

Abbey Meeker, 29, and her best friend's 10-year-old son, Christian Stone, grabbed scapers and went to work in the midst of a winter storm that swept through the area.

Meeker told Fox News that they love giving back in small ways "whenever they go out." However, when the storm hit, Stone, who Meeker says is "wiser beyond his years," thought of the perfect way to give back to those who have been working around the clock to help the community recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

MAJOR WINTER STORM IS PUMMELING NORTHEAST, EXPECTED TO DROP UP TO 2 FEET OF SNOW

With one very important mission, they bundled up and headed to Westerly Hospital where they shoved out upward of 50 cars, Meeker said.

When the staff came outside to see the duo wiping away car after car, they were beyond grateful and even asked to give them money for their services.

But Meeker says it was never about the money.

WINTER STORM BRINGING HEAVY SNOW, STRONG WINDS TO THE NORTHEAST

"Your storm is inside. This is our storm to handle," she told the staff.

Every time a nurse or doctor would come outside, Meeker and Stone would usher them into their cars and simply said, "let us take it from here."

"This is the last thing they should have to worry about," Meeker, whose siblings work in the hospital, said.

After news broke about their efforts, the pair received an outpouring of support and compliments from people nationwide.

Their hope is to encourage others to do similar acts of kindness because "one good deed can go such a long way."

They've dubbed their mission the "#Christianandabbeyrippleeffect."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thanks for all the support and kindness," Stone said in a Facebook video. "I really hope everyone does pay it forward."

The video has already garnered hundreds of likes and upward of 80 comments since being posted less than 24 hours ago, with many saying how they plan to carry their kindness forward.

"Christian you are such a sweet person!!" one user wrote. "And I will most definitely pay it forward!! Keep up the good work you have a bright future ahead of you."

Another user said Stone and Meeker "inspired" her to take a "whole new approach" with her class for Valentine’s Day.

"Rock on guys!!! Thanks for being inspirations," she wrote.