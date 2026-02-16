Georgia teacher killed in crash after illegal migrant flees ICE stop: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Savannah, Georgia elementary school teacher was killed Monday morning in a traffic collision after authorities say a man fleeing federal immigration officers crashed into her vehicle.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. on Monday at a busy intersection, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Officers responding to the scene found two vehicles involved. Both drivers were transported to a hospital, where the female driver was pronounced dead. The male driver, identified as 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools announced that the victim was Dr. Linda Davis, a teacher at Hesse K-8 School. In a statement, the school district said counselors will be available at the school this week to support students and staff.

"Dr. Linda Davis was a beloved member of our school family and her loss has affected us deeply," Hesse K-8 School said in a statement.

Police said there were no passengers in either vehicle. A second bystander vehicle was also involved in the incident, but no injuries were reported and no one from that vehicle required medical treatment.

Vasquez Lopez was taken into custody and is expected to be booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. He faces charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic control device.

In a statement, DHS said ICE officers had attempted to apprehend Vasquez Lopez, whom the agency described as a Guatemalan national with a final order of removal issued by a federal judge in 2024.

The agency said he initially complied with a traffic stop but then fled, making a U-turn and running a red light before colliding with another vehicle.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the crash "an absolute tragedy" and said fleeing from federal law enforcement is both a crime and dangerous.

"This vehicular homicide is an absolute tragedy and deadly consequence of politicians and the media constantly demonizing ICE officers and encouraging those here illegally to resist arrest—a felony," McLaughlin said. "These dangerous tactics are putting people’s lives at risk. Fleeing from and resisting federal law enforcement is not only a crime but extraordinarily dangerous and puts oneself, our officers, and innocent civilians at risk. Now, an innocent bystander has lost their life."

Local police said they were not involved in the federal operation, attempted stop or pursuit and were unaware of the enforcement action until after the crash.

Officers on routine patrol were near the scene and responded almost immediately, authorities said.