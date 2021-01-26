Winter storm system bringing rain, snow, strong winds from Plains to the Northeast

A line of thunderstorms that brought a large, destructive tornado just north of Birmingham, Ala., last night is part of a wider system bringing heavy rain, snow, strong winds and ice over parts of the Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday.

Along the cold front, strong to severe storms will continue for parts of the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast.

Freezing rain will also be possible in some areas, which could lead to very dangerous travel and power outages.

TORNADO RIPS THROUGH ALABAMA, KILLING 1 AND CAUSING ‘SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE’

Accumulating snow will fall over the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and Northeast. Winter weather advisories are up for many states across the region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The West is going to be very active over the next few weeks with heavy rain and snow. Gusty winds will also make travel difficult if not impossible, especially for areas in the mountains.

The Central California coastline could get inundated with flooding rainfall. Whiteout conditions will be possible with heavy snowfall rates and strong winds.