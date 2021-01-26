Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm system bringing rain, snow, strong winds from Plains to the Northeast

Winter weather advisories are in effect across many states

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A line of thunderstorms that brought a large, destructive tornado just north of Birmingham, Ala., last night is part of a wider system bringing heavy rain, snow, strong winds and ice over parts of the Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday. 

Projected rain and snowfall totals. (Fox News)

Along the cold front, strong to severe storms will continue for parts of the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast.   

The national forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 26. (Fox News)

Freezing rain will also be possible in some areas, which could lead to very dangerous travel and power outages.   

Recent weather conditions across the U.S. (Fox News)

TORNADO RIPS THROUGH ALABAMA, KILLING 1 AND CAUSING ‘SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE’ 

Accumulating snow will fall over the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and Northeast. Winter weather advisories are up for many states across the region. 

Storms across the U.S. in the last 48 hours. (Fox News)

The West is going to be very active over the next few weeks with heavy rain and snow. Gusty winds will also make travel difficult if not impossible, especially for areas in the mountains.   

Expected rain and snowfall totals in the western U.S. (Fox News)

The Central California coastline could get inundated with flooding rainfall. Whiteout conditions will be possible with heavy snowfall rates and strong winds. 

