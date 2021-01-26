Expand / Collapse search
Possible tornado rips through Alabama, causing 'significant damage'

The storm damaged businesses, homes, knocked out power, and blocked roads in the area

By David Aaro | Fox News
A possible tornado ripped through Alabama on Monday night, collapsing buildings and trapping people in their homes.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Ala., said the severe storm impacted the Fultondale area of Jefferson Co, causing "significant damage."

"We will inspect the damage to determine the strength of the tornado," the NWS wrote. 

A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. 

The resulting storm knocked out power and produced debris that blocked roads in the area. A Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites in Fultondale and a Chili’s restaurant were badly damaged, WBRC reported.

Dave Moerbe, a pastor in Gardendale, and his son, Sam, 18, went to Fultondale when they heard of the devastation.

"It looks like a bomb went off,’' said Sam, according to AL.com.

Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb said the city has received about 20 reports of minor injuries after the storm passed through the area, CBS 42 reported.

The Hoover Fire Department said personnel were on the scene in Fultondale assisting with search and rescue efforts

"There are still people trapped in their homes that we are trying to access at this time," Holcomb said.

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency urged the public to avoid the Fultondale and Center Point areas to allow them to safely continue their operations.

At least 11 school closings were announced for Tuesday, according to the agency. 

According to the NWS, a tornado watch is in effect until 6 a.m. for a number of counties in the area, including Jefferson.

"We will clear counties early as we can (once storms move past a particular county and the threat has ended)," the NWS wrote on Twitter.

