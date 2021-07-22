Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire threat is elevated, critical in these parts of the Western US

Southwest to face daily thunderstorms through the weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for July 22 Video

National weather forecast for July 22

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The threat for new wildfires will be Elevated to Critical from the Great Basin to the interior Northwest and Northern Rockies on Thursday as hot and dry conditions persist. 

Lightning from thunderstorms may also spark new blazes.   

Current wildfires ongoing in the U.S. (Fox News)

Smoke from fires in the West and western Canada will continue sending heavy plumes of smoke into the atmosphere, which is spreading across the U.S.   

The national forecast for Thursday, July 22. (Fox News)

Daily thunderstorms will build across the Southwest and Four Corners region through the weekend, keeping the threat in those areas for dust storms and flash flooding high.   

