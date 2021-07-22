Wildfire threat is elevated, critical in these parts of the Western US

The threat for new wildfires will be Elevated to Critical from the Great Basin to the interior Northwest and Northern Rockies on Thursday as hot and dry conditions persist.

Lightning from thunderstorms may also spark new blazes.

Smoke from fires in the West and western Canada will continue sending heavy plumes of smoke into the atmosphere, which is spreading across the U.S.

Daily thunderstorms will build across the Southwest and Four Corners region through the weekend, keeping the threat in those areas for dust storms and flash flooding high.