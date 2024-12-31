Wild video shows moment Lego display collapses onto crowd of kids, adults during NYE balloon drop gone wrong

A New Year's Eve celebration was cut short for families after a Lego display holding balloons for a drop collapsed into a crowded Massachusetts arcade.

The Peabody Police Department confirmed in a post on Facebook that multiple people were injured when a plastic Lego display fell from a mezzanine level at the In the Game arcade in Peabody.

According to the arcade's Facebook page, they were hosting a "Noon Year’s Eve celebration" on Tuesday afternoon.

Peabody Fire Chief John Dowling told Fox News Digital that they received a call about a partial ceiling collapse at the arcade just after noon.

After arriving at the scene, Dowling said crews discovered it was not a ceiling collapse but rather a display of Legos, which was 12 feet tall, collapsed onto a group of people during a failed New Year's Eve balloon drop.

Dowling said the balloons were supposed to be released from the display during the party and that it appeared a person pulled too hard on the display, causing it to fall over.

Dowling said 10 individuals sustained minor injuries. Eight were transported to the hospital for treatment, while two refused medical transport.

Of those eight who sought treatment, Dowling said three were adults and five children, sustaining mostly cuts and scrapes.

Lawren Turco, who was in attendance at the event with her family, told WBZ-TV that it was "pure chaos."

"We watched the entire balloon drop and had no idea anything happened until we were going to leave promptly following the balloon drop,"Turco described to WBZ-TV.

"Large LEGO pieces were everywhere, kids were crying, there were tons of people all in the office, some with ice packs over their heads and people allowing their children to steal the Lego pieces like souvenirs. It was pure chaos. I had no idea of the true events until after the incident," Turco continued.

The arcade was closed as a precaution for a brief period after the incident but reopened a short time later.

A spokesperson for the arcade told Fox News Digital that they are working with the authorities as the situation is being assessed.

