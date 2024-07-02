20 Disneyland park goers stuck at top of roller coaster when ride malfunctions

Riders on the Incredicoaster at Disneyland's California Adventure Park were left waiting for over an hour Sunday when the ride got stuck.

Twenty park goers needed rescuing after the coaster stopped mid-ride around 1:30 p.m. The outside temperature in Anaheim, California, at the time was about 83 degrees, according to the website Time and Date.

Local reports say Disneyland staffers handed out umbrellas to riders to shield them from the sun. Eventually, workers wearing safety harnesses were able to get riders on the 120-foot-tall attraction down to ground level, OC Hawk reported.

California Adventure is part of the Disneyland Resort. A park guest told KNBC-TV he thought the ride was having issues Saturday, as well.

"I thought maybe the ride was closed," Vince Crandon said. "I was really concerned for the heat and obviously for the people ... it was not moving and was on top of the apex."

The Incredicoaster was originally known as California Screamin' when it opened in 2001. It was reimagined for Pixar's "The Incredibles" in 2018 and is Disney's fastest and longest roller coaster in California.

The ride was temporarily closed Sunday following the malfunction, the New York Post reported.

The roller coaster went through a seasonal refurbishment in March, according to the Orange County Register. It is not known what made it malfunction over the weekend.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.