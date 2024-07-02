Expand / Collapse search
Disney

20 Disneyland park goers stuck at top of roller coaster when ride malfunctions

Riders had to be rescued when California Adventure's Incredicoaster malfunctioned

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Disney is not ‘the family park’ anymore: Brian Brenberg Video

‘The Big Money Show’ co-host Brian Brenberg weighs in on Trump’s plan to end tips for workers and reacts to a new report highlighting the rising costs of going to Disney.  

Riders on the Incredicoaster at Disneyland's California Adventure Park were left waiting for over an hour Sunday when the ride got stuck. 

Twenty park goers needed rescuing after the coaster stopped mid-ride around 1:30 p.m. The outside temperature in Anaheim, California, at the time was about 83 degrees, according to the website Time and Date. 

Local reports say Disneyland staffers handed out umbrellas to riders to shield them from the sun. Eventually, workers wearing safety harnesses were able to get riders on the 120-foot-tall attraction down to ground level, OC Hawk reported.  

California Adventure is part of the Disneyland Resort. A park guest told KNBC-TV he thought the ride was having issues Saturday, as well.

Incredicoaster wide shot of entrace

The entrance to the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, in June 2018. (eff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

"I thought maybe the ride was closed," Vince Crandon said. "I was really concerned for the heat and obviously for the people ... it was not moving and was on top of the apex."

The Incredicoaster was originally known as California Screamin' when it opened in 2001. It was reimagined for Pixar's "The Incredibles" in 2018 and is Disney's fastest and longest roller coaster in California. 

Incredicoaster at Disney's California Adventure

The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Close up of riders on Disney's Incredicoaster

People ride the Incredicoaster roller coaster in the Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland on April 11, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The ride was temporarily closed Sunday following the malfunction, the New York Post reported.

The roller coaster went through a seasonal refurbishment in March, according to the Orange County Register. It is not known what made it malfunction over the weekend.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 