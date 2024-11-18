Riders caught on camera stuck in midair on California amusement park ride

A day of fun at a Southern California amusement park turned into a nightmare for several thrill-seekers stranded on a ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, the "Sol Spin" ride experienced technical difficulties causing the towering spinning ride to stop midcycle, a Knott's Berry Farm spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

FOX 11 Los Angeles captured riders stuck in midair on the ride with their legs dangling.

Officials said they followed the ride manufacturer’s and the amusement park's emergency procedures to safely evacuate the 22 guests by 4:30 p.m.

SIX FLAGS SHUTS DOWN KINGDA KA ROLLER COASTER AS FANS SOUND OFF: 'HEARTBREAKING AND INSULTING'

No injuries were reported, but out of an abundance of caution, officials said two guests were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

It is unknown what caused the ride to stop working.

10 INJURED AFTER CARS ON GIANT PENDULUM RIDE BREAK APART MIDAIR, HORRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS

According to the park's website, the "Sol Spin" is a high-speed spinning ride that rotates the riders in three directions simultaneously. Riders on the freely rotating, floorless gondolas gain a real sense of being airborne while suspended and flipping above the ground.

OREGON AMUSEMENT PARK FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST RIDE MANUFACTURER AFTER IT LEAVES GUESTS HANGING UPSIDE DOWN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This thrilling ride is one for the brave! Sol Spin sends guests on a thrilling adventure over 6 stories high as they rotate in all directions on one of six spinning arms. Each arm rotates 360 degrees independent of one another, providing a different experience every ride," the ride description reads.