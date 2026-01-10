Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Who is Michael David McKee, the man accused of killing ex-wife and dentist husband in Ohio

The suspect was tracked through surveillance video showing his car at the Columbus home around the time of the killings

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Murdered dentist and wife found dead after neighbor reported door 'banging': 911 call Video

Murdered dentist and wife found dead after neighbor reported door 'banging': 911 call

Eleven days before Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were killed, a woman living down the street called 911 to report someone banging on her door who wouldn't leave. (Columbus Police Department)

Michael David McKee was arrested on Saturday, accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her dentist husband at their home in Columbus, Ohio, in late December. 

Police responded to the home in Weinland Park on the morning of Dec. 30, after Spencer Tepe didn’t show up for work and found the 37-year-old dentist and Monique Tepe, 39, both dead of gunshot wounds.

McKee, 39, is a vascular surgeon who lives in Chicago, where he was taken into custody on Saturday.

Split image of David McKee and Spencer and Monique Tepe.

Ohio dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe, were shot and killed inside their home in Columbus, Ohio, last month. Monique's ex-husband, Michael David McKee, left, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. (Winnebago County Sheriff's Office/Rob Misleh)

He and Tepe were married from 2015, until she filed for divorce in 2017, which appeared to be amicable, according to the Columbus Dispatch. He was living in Virginia at the time the divorce was finalized. 

Tepe and her husband were just about to celebrate their fifth anniversary when they were killed, a family member told WSYX. 

McKee was booked at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Illinois just before noon on Saturday, records show, and is charged with two counts of murder in Ohio.

SLAIN OHIO DENTIST'S BROTHER-IN-LAW SAYS 'DOMESTIC DISPUTE' 911 CALL CAME FROM PARTY GUEST, NOT WIFE

Police tracked McKee through his vehicle, which was caught on neighborhood surveillance feeds, later finding it near where he worked in Rockford, Illinois, court documents said.

His car was seen arriving shortly before the time the murders were believed to have been committed and left shortly after, according to court documents.

A warrant was put out for his arrest on Saturday, shortly before he was taken into custody.

Recovered video footage shows a person of interest

Recovered video footage allegedly shows McKee walking in the alley near the Tepe’s residence. (Columbus Police Department / Instagram)

He will next be extradited to Franklin County, Ohio, and is scheduled for a hearing there on Jan. 12, according to the Dispatch.

Police have not given a motive in the shooting.

Before his arrest, a surveillance video allegedly showed McKee, then unidentified, as a person of interest in the murders, after he was seen walking in an alley around the believed timeframe of the murders — 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Spencer and Monique Tepe on vacation

Spencer and Monique Tepe were preparing to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary. (Rob Misleh)

McKee and Tepe had no children together. 

However, she shared two young children with her husband, who were found unharmed in the home after police arrived.

Flowers are left outside the home of Monique Tepe and Spencer Tepe

Flowers are left outside the home of Monique Tepe and Spencer Tepe, where the pair were found shot to death, Dec. 30, in Columbus, Ohio. (The Columbus Dispatch via USA Today)

McKee has active medical licenses in Illinois and California and graduated from medical school at Ohio State University, according to the Dispatch.

He also has family in Zanesville, Ohio, east of Columbus, the newspaper reported.
