Columbus police chief responds to 'disturbing' murder mystery of Ohio dentist, wife found shot in home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant is speaking out about the murder of an Ohio dentist and his wife, calling the case "disturbing."

Spencer Tepe, 37, and his 39-year-old wife, Monique, were found shot to death inside their Weinland Park home in Columbus on Dec. 30. Investigators have ruled out a murder-suicide and released surveillance video of a person of interest seen walking through a nearby alley near the couple's home in the lead-up to the murders.

"This case is definitely disturbing. It's definitely something that we want to make sure that we pour a lot of energy into, to try to address and solve. We want to bring some justice to the family," Bryant told WSYX in an interview.

"We know that there are a lot of concerns and a lot of questions surrounding this case. And we want to be able to be as transparent and answer as many of them as we can. Unfortunately, there are some things that we can't talk about for the integrity of the investigation," she continued.

WATCH: BODYCAM FOR OHIO DENTIST MURDERS SHOWS POLICE WENT TO WRONG HOME BEFORE COUPLE WAS FOUND DEAD

"It puts a lot of stress on us, but I just want to reiterate, while this case is getting a lot of national attention, we look at all of our homicides in that manner," she also told the station. "They all bring us stress because someone lost their lives."

Investigators believe the killings occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30, and authorities are urging anyone with video, photos or other digital evidence from that timeframe to contact police.

SLAIN OHIO DENTIST'S BROTHER-IN-LAW SAYS 'DOMESTIC DISPUTE' 911 CALL CAME FROM PARTY GUEST, NOT WIFE

Newly released body camera video this week also showed a Columbus police officer going to the wrong address during an initial welfare check.

Bryant said the officer believed he was at the correct location and followed protocol, but the couple was not discovered until co-workers went to the couple's home about 40 minutes later, according to WBNS-10TV.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The officer did everything that he was supposed to do," Bryant said, adding the response was later determined to be at the wrong address.

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.