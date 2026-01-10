Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ohio

Columbus police chief responds to 'disturbing' murder mystery of Ohio dentist, wife found shot in home

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found shot to death in their Weinland Park home in Columbus on Dec 30

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
close
Surveillance video shows person of interest in unsolved Ohio dentist murder case Video

Surveillance video shows person of interest in unsolved Ohio dentist murder case

New video shows hooded figure walking near Ohio home where Spencer and Monique Tepe were killed in December. (columbus_police_ via Instagram)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant is speaking out about the murder of an Ohio dentist and his wife, calling the case "disturbing." 

Spencer Tepe, 37, and his 39-year-old wife, Monique, were found shot to death inside their Weinland Park home in Columbus on Dec. 30. Investigators have ruled out a murder-suicide and released surveillance video of a person of interest seen walking through a nearby alley near the couple's home in the lead-up to the murders. 

"This case is definitely disturbing. It's definitely something that we want to make sure that we pour a lot of energy into, to try to address and solve. We want to bring some justice to the family," Bryant told WSYX in an interview. 

"We know that there are a lot of concerns and a lot of questions surrounding this case. And we want to be able to be as transparent and answer as many of them as we can. Unfortunately, there are some things that we can't talk about for the integrity of the investigation," she continued.

WATCH: BODYCAM FOR OHIO DENTIST MURDERS SHOWS POLICE WENT TO WRONG HOME BEFORE COUPLE WAS FOUND DEAD

Spencer and Monique Tepe on vacation

Spencer and Monique Tepe were preparing to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary. (Rob Misleh)

"It puts a lot of stress on us, but I just want to reiterate, while this case is getting a lot of national attention, we look at all of our homicides in that manner," she also told the station. "They all bring us stress because someone lost their lives." 

Investigators believe the killings occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30, and authorities are urging anyone with video, photos or other digital evidence from that timeframe to contact police. 

SLAIN OHIO DENTIST'S BROTHER-IN-LAW SAYS 'DOMESTIC DISPUTE' 911 CALL CAME FROM PARTY GUEST, NOT WIFE

Spencer and Monique Tepe on wedding day

Spencer and Monique Tepe are pictured on their wedding day. (Rob Misleh)

Newly released body camera video this week also showed a Columbus police officer going to the wrong address during an initial welfare check. 

Bryant said the officer believed he was at the correct location and followed protocol, but the couple was not discovered until co-workers went to the couple's home about 40 minutes later, according to WBNS-10TV.

Ohio dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe

Ohio dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe, were found shot to death inside their home in Columbus, Ohio. While their two children were discovered unharmed, authorities reportedly believe their deaths were not the result of a murder-suicide. (Athens Dental Depot)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The officer did everything that he was supposed to do," Bryant said, adding the response was later determined to be at the wrong address. 

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price and Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue