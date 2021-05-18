Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Who is Dru Nielsen, attorney representing Barry Morphew?

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Dru Nielsen is one of two high-profile attorneys representing Barry Morphew, the Colorado man charged in the murder of his wife, who disappeared around Mother’s Day 2020. 

The announcement of his legal represenation was first made by FOX 21’st Lauren Scharf. 

With nearly 25 years of experience, Nielsen has defended clients accused of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, theft and fraud, among other crimes. 

Dru Nielsen, one of two high-profile attorneys representing Colorado man Barry Morphew.  (Eytan Nielsen)

She has won dozens of "not guilty" verdicts at trial but has also resolved cases before they even went to trial, according to her website

Dru worked as a Colorado deputy state public defender for a decade before joining her longtime criminal defense partner, Iris Eytan, and Larry Pozner in the criminal division of Reilly Pozner. Then in 2015, Nielsen and Eytan formed Eytan Nielsen LLC. 

Together with Eytan, Nielsen has been recognized within Colorado and nationally for their high-profile criminal defense work. In 2017, their law firm was on the cover of Colorado Super Lawyers and its feature article was on the great results they have achieved in criminal defense cases. 

Barry Morphew's May 5, 2021 booking photo. 

Barry Morphew's May 5, 2021 booking photo.  (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office)

Some notable clients they have represented include Krystal Kenney, an Idaho nurse charged with helping clean up a crime scene, and "Days of Our Lives" actor Cody Longo, who was charged with sexual assault involving a nine-year-old girl. 

On her online profile, it says that Nielsen, as a mother of two boys, "is particularly passionate about defending boys and men wrongfully accused of domestic violence or sexual misconduct in both university disciplinary and criminal proceedings." 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

