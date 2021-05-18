Who is Iris Eytan, attorney representing Barry Morphew

Iris Eytan is one of two attorneys representing Barry Morphew, a Colorado man charged in the killing of his wife Suzanne, who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020.

The announcement about Morphew's legal representation was first made by FOX 21’st Lauren Scharf.

Eytan is a well-known criminal defense attorney in Colorado, having brought more than 50 cases to trial, according to her website.

She caught national attention for her work as counsel in the jury trial of Tom Fallis, a man wrongfully charged with murdering his wife.

Her practice has focused on defending clients accused of homicide, serious assault, sexual violence and other criminal cases involving mental health.

Eytan has been successful in convincing prosecutors to drop criminal charges against her clients. She and her partner represented "Days of Our Lives" actor Cody Longo, who was charged with sexual assault involving a 9-year-old girl in Colorado after a prior arrest on a domestic assault charge involving a fight with his wife.

"Cody Longo is innocent. Overwhelming evidence unequivocally disproves and refutes the allegations in the affidavit," Eytan said about her client. "We strongly believe the case should be dismissed, and shout not go to trial. However, if it does go to trial, Cody Longo will be found not guilty."

Other notable people Eytan and her partner, Dru Nielsen, have represented are Krystal Jean Kenney, a nurse who helped a Colorado rancher cover up the brutal murder of his fiance in 2018, and Micah Kimball, a man who was wrongfully convicted in the murder of his wife and served 67 days in jail before being released.

Eytan is also a frequent lecturer and consultant on issues revolving around criminal law and litigation techniques.

In 2020, she co-founded "Colorado Attorneys Against Police Violence" (CAAPV), a group that aims to transform the criminal legal system by better representing minorities.

Eytan is the recipient of multiple awards as well. In 2017, she and her partner, Dru Nielsen, were featured on the cover of Colorado Super Lawyers magazine.