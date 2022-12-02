WH pressed on non-binary official's felony charge, new details on Idaho college murders and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FUEL TO THE FIRE - White House pressed on if non-binary official charged with felony is still on payroll after alleged airport heist. Continue reading …

SIXTH SENSE – Idaho police release new detail about house where students were murdered. Continue reading …



CULTURE WAR - Florida reportedly poised to reverse punishment on Disney. Continue reading …

‘USEFUL’ PORN LITERACY - Planned Parenthood director claims kids are 'sexual beings' from birth. Continue reading …

ALL FALLS DOWN - Elon Musk suspends Kanye's Twitter account over antisemitic posts. Continue reading …

UPPER-CRUSTACEANS - Celebrities and lawmakers eat lavish lobster White House dinner with Hunter Biden on taxpayers' dime. Continue reading …

MISSING MONEY - Elise Stefanik says USPS workers swiped donor checks worth $20K. Continue reading …



SIGNIFICANT WIN FOR FEDS - Federal appeals court halts special master review in setback for Trump’s legal team. Continue reading …

TAXPAYER BURDEN - Colorado GOP calls on Boebert challenger to withdraw from race, save taxpayers money on recount effort. Continue reading …

SLEIGH WHAT? - Gen Z parents refusing to teach their kids about Santa. Continue reading …



COST-CUTTING MOVES - CNN scraps once-prominent sister network's live programming. Continue reading …

‘ENDANGERING MILLIONS’ - NPR latest outlet to flip out on Elon Musk. Continue reading …

LASHING OUT - Jen Psaki rips Herschel Walker ad standing up for female athletes as 'attacking transgender people.' Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - The Bidens should live it up while they can. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Who exactly works for Joe Biden? Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - The Biden White House has 'no plan' to fix anything. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - There is a movement that's actively lobbying for the end of the human race. Continue reading …

COLD WINTER AHEAD - Coal rep warns Biden's policies putting Americans at risk for blackouts. Continue reading …

SIBLING RIVALRY - Experts claim Meghan and Harry are trying to steal William and Kate’s spotlight. Continue reading …

TOUCHDOWN! - Meet the American who was the first paid professional football player. Continue reading …

LABOR CONCERNS - Layoffs mount as job market gets murky. Continue reading …

"The voluntary human extinction movement is essentially a whacko consortium, kind of an environmental group that believes man is killing the planet, and therefore that man has to die off in order to save the planet. "

- LAURA INGRAHAM

