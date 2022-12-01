Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

Biden White House hosts first state dinner with son Hunter, GOP leaders in attendance

Hunter Biden attended the event along with Republican leaders who plan to launch an investigation into the president's son's tax affairs.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the first state dinner of their administration at the White House on Thursday, welcoming not only French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, but more than 350 others including fashion icons, celebrities, Republicans, and Hunter Biden.

The swanky black-tie event was to include a lavish dining selection of desserts and seafood on the menu, including butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade, numerous types of American cheeses, orange chiffon cake, roasted, creme fraiche ice cream, and caviar.

  • Joe Biden and First Jill Biden dined with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron
    First lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, visit Planet Word, an interactive museum, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson
    Apple CEO Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife Donna Edwards arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Gov. Phil Murphy
    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy Murphy arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Stephen Colbert
    Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Ariana DeBose
    Actress Ariana DeBose and Henry Munoz III arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Jaime Harrison and wife
    Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and his wife Marie Boyd arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Keisha Lance Bottoms and husband
    Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her husband Derek Bottoms arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Both presidents and their wives posed for photos and exchanged greetings as the guests arrived at the tent erected on the South Lawn of the White House, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

BIDEN BACKERS BRACE FOR HUNTER BIDEN REVELATIONS AHEAD OF GOP INVESTIGATIONS

The president’s son, Hunter Biden, who was in attendance, is under a federal investigation into his tax affairs. The investigation reached a critical stage in July, and federal prosecutors are considering charges against him in relation to foreign lobbying violations, tax crimes, false statements and more.

Hunter Biden's laptop was at the center of a Big Tech censorship campaign in 2020.

Hunter Biden's laptop was at the center of a Big Tech censorship campaign in 2020. (Kevin Lamarque)

Last month, House Republican announced plans to launch an investigation into Hunter’s dealings.

  • Chuck Schumer
    US senator Chuck Schumer and his daughter Jessica Emily Schumer arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

  • The Fife and Drum Corps
    The Fife and Drum Corps marches by as President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron look on, during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. Macrons visit to the White House on Friday includes the first State Dinner of Bidens Presidency.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Granholm
    US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrives at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022.  (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

  • US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
    US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Alexandra Pelosi arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Edward Lamont and Annie Lamont
    Governor of Connecticut Edward Lamont and Annie Lamont arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

But that did not stop Republicans including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy from attending the dinner.

HUNTER BIDEN SEEN SHOPPING ON SWANKY RODEO DRIVE ON ELECTION DAY AMID FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

In fact, according to the Daily Mail, McCarthy brushed off a question about any awkwardness attending the dinner with Hunter.

"I’m at a dinner with my mom so I’m going to have a great time," he told the publication.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and his mother Roberta McCarthy arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and his mother Roberta McCarthy arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The list of those in attendance included Vogue editor Anna Wintour and celebrities Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, and Ariana DeBose.

The grand White House tradition of hosting foreign leaders and monarchs resumed on Thursday with the first state dinner, this time in honor of Macron.

  • Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
    Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. | (Susan Walsh/AP Photo)

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.  (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

  • Pete Buttigieg and husband
    Pete Buttigieg (R) and his husband Chasten Buttigieg arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, D.C.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

  • French President Emmanuel Macron
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House, on Dec. 1, 2022.  (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

  • Jon Batiste
    Musician Jon Batiste arrives with his wife Suleika Jaouad and family members for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Susan Walsh/AP Photo)

White House dinners were put on hold during the pandemic, and with its reopening, many customs have returned.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.