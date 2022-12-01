Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The Biden White House has 'no plan' to fix anything

Hannity holds a spotlight on excuses from Democrats for their created issues

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
This is the latest dumb excuse for inflation: Sean Hannity Video

Sean Hannity discusses how Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is blaming inflation on the American people on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity scrutinizes how Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is blaming inflation on Americans and how Democrats have no plan to tackle any of the issues they created on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: It is now day 681 of the single most incompetent administration in modern American history, and I hope you're happy. In case you're wondering, there is no plan to fix your inflation, no plan to alleviate supply chain issues, no plan to fix the border, no plan to reduce violent crime, no plan to counter China, Russia, Iran, North Korea or any of the other countries that hate us. 

SEAN HANNITY: TWITTER'S WAR ON FREE EXPRESSION IS NOW OFFICIALLY OVER

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said she was wrong about the path of inflation after months of downplaying the issue. 

And while the White House has no plan at all whatsoever to make our country better or safer, they do have a lot of excuses — you've got to give them credit. Now, first up tonight, your Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She is now blaming inflation on you. You caused it, the American people, and your bad spending habits. It's all your fault. According to Janet, we have just all splurged on too many computer screens and other electronic gadgets. 

