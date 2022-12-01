SEAN HANNITY: The Biden White House has 'no plan' to fix anything

Sean Hannity scrutinizes how Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is blaming inflation on Americans and how Democrats have no plan to tackle any of the issues they created on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: It is now day 681 of the single most incompetent administration in modern American history, and I hope you're happy. In case you're wondering, there is no plan to fix your inflation, no plan to alleviate supply chain issues, no plan to fix the border, no plan to reduce violent crime, no plan to counter China, Russia, Iran, North Korea or any of the other countries that hate us.

And while the White House has no plan at all whatsoever to make our country better or safer, they do have a lot of excuses — you've got to give them credit. Now, first up tonight, your Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She is now blaming inflation on you. You caused it, the American people, and your bad spending habits. It's all your fault. According to Janet, we have just all splurged on too many computer screens and other electronic gadgets.

