LAURA INGRAHAM: There is a movement that's actively lobbying for the end of the human race

Laura Ingraham breaks down the "human extinction movement," a growing environmental group that believes humans should halt reproduction to save the planet on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: There are so many causes trying to get your attention during the year, like advocating for animal rights, maybe for the Second Amendment, abortion, for veterans. But you probably didn't know that there is a movement that's actively lobbying for the end of the human race.

Well, the voluntary human extinction movement is essentially a whacko consortium, kind of an environmental group that believes man is killing the planet, and therefore that man has to die off in order to save the planet. Last night, who you just saw there founded the organization and feels very altruistic for having gotten a vasectomy at the ripe old age of 25. Now, he claims that childlessness would give the last humans the opportunity to live in a world comparable to the Garden of Eden. And he claims that procreation today is de facto child abuse. And, of course, being a hippie from the '70s, he thinks people like him are victims.

