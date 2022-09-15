Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Wet weather over Plains, Midwest to bring flash flooding risks

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Rain and thunderstorms will be possible from the Great Basin into the northern Plains and along the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday.  

TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN FORMS IN ATLANTIC OCEAN, COULD STRENGTHEN INTO A TROPICAL STORM

Heavy rain across the Upper Midwest from Thursday to Friday

Heavy rain across the Upper Midwest from Thursday to Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Flash flooding will be the greatest risk in these areas.  

Showers and storms will also be persistent in Florida over the next few days thanks to a stalled front.  

Rain forecast in Florida over the next three days

Rain forecast in Florida over the next three days (Credit: Fox News)

Summertime heat is still hanging on in the Central U.S., while the West and Northeast are feeling cooler-than-average highs to wrap up the week. 

National forecast highs

National forecast highs (Credit: Fox News)

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic and will move toward the Caribbean Islands on Friday, with gusty winds and tropical rain impacting Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Hispaniola.  

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Fiona

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Fiona (Credit: Fox News)

The U.S. will have to monitor Fiona’s path in the next week.

