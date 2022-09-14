Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm

Tropical Depression Seven was moving at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph

Associated Press
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm.

Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.

"Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system," the agency said.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the depression was moving at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph, forecasters said.

"On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend," the hurricane center advisory said.