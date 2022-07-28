Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia school clothes benefit application deadline has been extended

Eligible children in WV will receive $200 apiece to buy school clothes

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

Children who are eligible will receive a $200 benefit apiece to buy school clothing or piece goods to sew clothing.

Families may apply online at wvpath.org, and applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12.

WEST VIRGINIA CORRECTIONS COMMISSIONER BETSY JIVIDEN IS RESIGNING

The deadline for the West Virginia school clothes benefit program has been extended due to a system outage.

The deadline for the West Virginia school clothes benefit program has been extended due to a system outage.

WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF MOTOR VEHICLES SERVICES ARE STILL OFFLINE

Automatic benefits will go to families with school-age children by the end of June who receive WV WORKS cash assistance; parents or guardians of children in foster care; and children ages 4 to 18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the federal poverty level.

Applications were sent by mail in June to families who received the allowance last year and who have Medicaid coverage.

WV DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Others may be eligible for the allowance based on monthly income limits. Income verification must be submitted.