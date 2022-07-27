Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia corrections commissioner Betsy Jividen is resigning

WV's Betsy Jividen has worked as an assistant federal prosecutor since 1980

Associated Press
West Virginia corrections commissioner Betsy Jividen is resigning, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Jividen’s resignation is effective Aug. 5. Justice said Tuesday he will begin the process of filling the vacancy.

Jividen was appointed to lead the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2018. She served as an acting and interim U.S. attorney for the state’s northern district. Her work as an assistant federal prosecutor dates to 1980.

Governor Jim Justice has announced West Virginia's corrections commissioner Betsy Jividen is resigning.

The corrections division operates 15 prisons, work-release centers and related facilities. It has more than 2,000 employees.