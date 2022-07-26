Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles services are still offline

WV customers should visit the DMV website for updates

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some services of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles are still offline, and it's not known when repairs to the system mainframe will be complete, the state says.

Customers should visit the DMV website for up-to-date alerts before they visit a regional office or try the online portal, the Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

The Office of Technology is working on the outage with assistance from third-party vendors, who are working around the clock, the release said.

WV DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR TEACHER OF THE YEAR

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles website is still offline.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles website is still offline.

WV MAN DIES A WEEK INTO POLICE CUSTODY AFTER SISTER WAKES FROM COMA, ACCUSES HIM OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

The outage was first reported Wednesday.