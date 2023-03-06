Expand / Collapse search
Weather
West facing more rain, snow while temperature records could be broken across US

Midwest and Northeast regions expected to get snow this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow will move in this week across the West with another blast of arctic air for much of the region.  

Record low temperatures could be set in parts of Northern California and Oregon later this week. 

Snow will also fall across areas stretching from the upper Midwest through the Great Lakes and sections of the Northeast.   

The national forecast for Monday, March 6.

The national forecast for Monday, March 6. (Fox News)

Heavy rain with some stronger storms will spread over the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday night. 

Expected rainfall this week for areas of the western U.S.

Expected rainfall this week for areas of the western U.S. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, temperatures will be well above average for much of the South and Southeast. 

Where daily high temperature records could be broken this week in southern states.

Where daily high temperature records could be broken this week in southern states. (Fox News)

Record high temperatures could potentially be broken over the next 5 days in more than two dozen areas in these regions. 

