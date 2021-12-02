Waukesha parade suspect has a disturbing history of abusing women

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Waukesha rampage suspect Darrell Brooks allegedly strangled his girlfriend in 2010 and kicked in her door after she received phone calls from other men, according to court records exclusively obtained by Fox News.

During the argument, Brooks allegedly shoved her to the ground, leaving a cut on her right eye and a bruise on her left, according to a criminal complaint.



"The defendant got on top of her when she was on the floor, grabbed her throat and squeezed," the complaint says. "This action made it extremely difficult for her to breath."

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS SAYS HE FEELS 'DEHUMANIZED,' 'DEMONIZED' IN FIRST JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW

The court documents are the latest to shed light on Brooks’ lengthy criminal history that includes numerous incidents of brutal domestic violence, foreshadowing the horrific attack on holiday revelers at an annual Christmas parade Nov. 21 in Waukesha.

Brooks allegedly plowed his red Ford Escape into the crowd, killing six people and injuring more than 60.

The woman told police that the quarrel began Feb. 19, 2010, at her apartment in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, after Brooks flew into a rage over calls she’d gotten from other men, the complaint says.

Brooks had been staying with her the prior week in the small Midwestern town about two and half hours north of Milwaukee, according to court papers.

WAUKESHA SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS GRIPED ABOUT UNFAIR TREATMENT FROM JAIL

After he choked the woman, who was in her 20s, he fled. He returned the next morning at 9 a.m. and broke down her door to retrieve a large, black duffel bag he had left behind, prompting the ex-girlfriend to call the cops.

He was arrested for strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property and held on a $5,000 cash bond, court records show.

Two months later, Brooks pleaded no contest to the top charge in Wood County Circuit Court as part of a plea deal in exchange for 90 days in jail, three years probation and $252 in restitution.

WAUKESHA SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY RAN OVER HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND WITH SUV AFTER CATCHING HER WITH ANOTHER MAN

After his release, he violated probation and was hauled back into court, where he was sentenced to another 11 months in jail. The lawyer who represented him in the case did not immediately return a request for comment.

Brooks, who is a registered sex offender for impregnating a teen in 2005 in Nevada, has a lengthy rap sheet stretching back to 1999 and spanning three states.

In May, Brooks allegedly pummeled another ex-girlfriend with whom he shares a child at a motel in Georgia. He was arrested after a bystander intervened.

Five months later, he targeted the same woman at the American Inn Motel in Milwaukee after he allegedly caught her with another man.

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS' EX-GIRLFRIEND SAYS SHE IS 'DEVASTATED' BY HIS 'MONSTROUS ACT'

After allegedly socking her in the face, he ran over the 30-year-old with his red Ford Escape Nov. 2, leaving her with tire marks on her left leg, a swollen lip and bruise, according to police.

In a widely criticized move, a junior prosecutor requested Brooks' release on $1,000 cash bail despite another pending felony case for shooting at his nephew and his girlfriend in 2020.

Brooks' mother, Dawn Woods, posted the sum, and he was freed one week before the deadly rampage in Waukesha.

Milwaukee Country District Attorney John Chisholm called the bail "inappropriately low" and launched an investigation into the decision in the wake of the carnage.

Moments before Brooks allegedly turned his car on the crowd, he clashed with an ex-girlfriend, who was seen by a neighbor "running away with no shoes and a black eye," according to The Sun.

It wasn't clear from the report if it was the same ex he ran over with his car.