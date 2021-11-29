Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Waukesha parade suspect beat up girlfriend five months before running her over with his car

A bystander heard Darrell Brooks assault his girlfriend through a wall and tried to intervene: police records

By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
The alleged Waukesha parade killer was arrested in Georgia for beating up the mother of one of his children — just five months before he allegedly ran the same woman over with his car.

Darrell Brooks, 39, was slapped in cuffs May 26 outside the County Hearth Inn in Union City, Georgia, according to police records obtained by Fox News.

A witness allegedly overhead Brooks pummel the 30-year-old victim through the motel wall at about 1 a.m. and confronted him.

Cops responded and determined that Brooks had struck his girlfriend, who had bruising and redness around her eyes, and arrested him for misdemeanor battery, police records show. The disposition of the case wasn’t immediately clear.

WAUKESHA PARADE CARNAGE COMES JUST OVER 6 YEARS AFTER SIMILAR ATTACK IN OKLAHOMA WITH EERIE SIMILARITIES

But five months later, on Nov. 2, prosecutors say Brooks ran the same woman over with this red Ford Escape near a BP gas station in Milwaukee, leaving tire marks on her leg, according to court papers. He was charged with reckless endangerment, battery and other alleged crimes.

After Brooks’ mom, Dawn Woods, posted his unusually low $1,000 bail in the case, the career criminal was free Nov. 21 to plow into an annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six people and wounding 60.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called the bail request by a junior prosecutor "inappropriately low" and launched an internal investigation.

Brooks’ criminal record stretches back to 1999 when he and a pal repeatedly slashed another man with a box cutter during a fight.

He’s currently being held on $5 million bond and is facing six counts of intentional homicide and other charges for the deadly holiday rampage that injured 18 children and killed 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

