Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks allegedly ran over ex-girlfriend with SUV after catching her with another man

WAUKESHA, Wisc. – Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks allegedly ran over the mother of his child with his SUV after he caught her at a Milwaukee motel with another man just three weeks before the deadly rampage at an annual Christmas parade, a clerk told Fox News.

Brooks's ex, with whom he shares a child, checked into the American Inn in Milwaukee Nov. 1, and a man joined her in her room that night, the staffer said.

The next morning, an enraged Brooks allegedly banged on the motel room door and berated and cursed at her for staying at the motel with another man, according to the clerk and court papers.

"I remember because he was so angry," said the clerk, who checked her in."He already knew her room number." He said that housekeeping witnessed the altercation and police returned later to check surveillance footage.

Brooks allegedly "snatched her phone out of her hand" then took off, the criminal complaint says.

After the woman checked out and started walking to a nearby BP station, Brooks pulled up alongside her in the same red Ford Escape he allegedly used to plow into holiday revelers Nov. 21. He ordered her to get in the car and when she refused, he allegedly socked her in the face, the complaint says.

Brooks then allegedly ran her over in the gas station parking lot.

The alleged assault left the ex with tire tracks on her left leg, a bloodied face and a swollen lip. The woman, whose name is being withheld because she is a domestic violence victim, was treated at a local hospital.

Later that day, cops arrested Brooks at his mom’s house for reckless endangerment and other charges.

In a widely criticized decision, Commissioner Cedric Cornwall agreed to release Brooks on $1,000 cash bail — the sum recommended by a junior prosecutor despite the seriousness of the alleged crime and his extensive criminal record spanning three states.

He was sprung Nov. 16 — just one week before he allegedly plowed his SUV into an annual Christmas parade, killing 6 and wounding more than 60.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with Fox News, he complained that he had been "demonized" for the horrific attack that left 8-year-old Jackson Sparks dead and several children hospitalized.

This wasn’t Brooks's first violent run-in with the woman. Five months prior, he allegedly gave her such a severe thrashing at a Georgia motel that a bystander intervened. A police report shows he was arrested for battery.

Brooks has another open felony case in Milwaukee for allegedly shooting at his nephew on July 24, 2020, during a fight over a cellphone, court papers charge.

He's charged with six counts of intentional homicide and is locked up in lieu of a $5 million bond. He faces up to life in prison.