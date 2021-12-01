Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks says he feels 'dehumanized,' 'demonized' in first jailhouse interview

Darrell Brooks Jr. spoke to Fox News Digital on Wednesday in Waukesha County Jail

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
The latest on Waukesha parade tragedy

The latest on Waukesha parade tragedy

Matt Finn reports the latest on Darrell Brooks at he makes his first court appearance on ‘Special Report’.

WAUKESHA, Wis. – EXCLUSIVE: Darrell Brooks Jr. has spent the last 10 days locked up in a Wisconsin jail cell after allegedly mowing through the barricades and into revelers at the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring 62.

Now he feels "dehumanized," he told Fox News Digital Wednesday in his first remarks to the media, seemingly surprised that he had visitors. 

"I just feel like I'm being monster – demonized," Brooks, 39, said during a brief video visit in Waukesha County Jail – a stone’s throw from where tragedy struck over a week earlier.  

  Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks
    Image 1 of 5

    A lineup of multiple mugshots showing Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks over the years. (Waukesha PD/AP)

  Waukesha Sheriff's Department
    Image 2 of 5

    Waukesha Sheriff’s Department (Waukesha Sheriff’s Department)

  • Image 3 of 5

    Darrell Brooks, charged with killing five people and injuring nearly 50 after plowing through a Christmas parade with his sport utility vehicle on November 21, appears in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 23, 2021. (Mark Hoffman/Pool via REUTERS)

  Waukesha Darrell Brooks
    Image 4 of 5

    Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance, Tuesday in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin.  (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

  • Image 5 of 5

    Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks arrives in court for his arraignment. ( )

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS' EX-GIRLFRIEND SAYS SHE IS 'DEVASTATED' BY HIS 'MONSTROUS ACT'

Wearing a sleeveless green jail jumpsuit and his hair in braids, the soft-spoken accused killer offered no details about what prompted the carnage.

The two Fox News reporters on the other side of the video screen marked the first visitors he’s seen since the Nov. 21 night of horror. Brooks appeared calm, lucid and took time to answer each question – even repeating reporters' questions and answers at times. 

"I just feel like I'm being monster – demonized…"

Not even his mother has dropped by, he said. Earlier in the day, she released a statement on behalf of the family decrying Wisconsin’s criminal justice system for failing her son, a longtime felon with a 50-page rap sheet detailing domestic violence, firearms, drugs and other convictions in Wisconsin, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Brooks is also a registered child sex offender in Nevada and served time in Georgia for beating his ex, records show.

Waukesha County Jail in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Waukesha County Jail in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

WAUKESHA SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS GRIPED ABOUT UNFAIR TREATMENT FROM JAIL

Still, Brooks said he was "very" close with his mother. He hasn't spoken to any family since the parade attack but they talked earlier that day, he said. He said he was no longer staying at the address listed in city records as being his residence. 

Just over one mile from the jail, Brooks allegedly plowed his red Ford SUV through a throng of paradegoers out taking part an annual holiday celebration that had been canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a few minutes of conversation, shortly after he learned his mother had released a statement on his mental health, Brooks put down the phone and rose from his chair. Two flanking corrections officers shielded him from view, but the sound of what may have been sobbing rattled the receiver.

  • Image 1 of 11

    Brooks allegedly plowed his red Ford SUV through a throng of paradegoers out taking part an annual holiday celebration. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 11

    Deadly Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin (Credit: @J_Woynilko) (@J_Woynilko)

  • Image 3 of 11

    A police car is seen at Main Street in downtown Waukesha, as it's blocked off after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr ( )

  • Image 4 of 11

    People hold candles and embrace during a vigil in Cutler Park on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 5 of 11

      (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

  • Image 6 of 11

      (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

  • Image 7 of 11

    People hold candles and embrace during a vigil in Cutler Park on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 8 of 11

    People hold candles during a vigil in Cutler Park on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 9 of 11

    People hold candles during a vigil in Cutler Park on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 10 of 11

    People hold candles during a vigil in Cutler Park on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 11 of 11

    People hold candles and embrace during a vigil in Cutler Park on Monday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.  (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

WAUKESHA SUSPECT DODGED JAIL IN DEADBEAT DAD CASE DAYS BEFORE PARADE ATTACK

Waukesha Police officials have said they were responding to what they believe was a related report of a domestic incident nearby, but were not able to fully respond before being diverted to early reports of the parade tragedy. 

The six victims range in age from 8 to 81 years old, and have been identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81. 

During his Nov. 23 court appearance in connection with the alleged crimes, Brooks cried, and at times sobbed audibly, as Court Commissioner Kevin Costello and District Attorney Susan Opper recounted the night's horrific events. 

Five adult victims and one child were killed in the Waukesha parade attack.

Five adult victims and one child were killed in the Waukesha parade attack.

Prosecutors have charged him with six counts of intentional first-degree homicide. He is being held on $5 million cash bail and faces up to life in prison if convicted on all counts. 

Only the top half of his face was visible until he ended the call and stood up. He returned to his cell. The guards shut down the monitor. Brooks had nothing more to say, but he peered out from behind his cell door until the feed cut out.

A spokesperson for Brooks' attorney declined to comment.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @mikerreports. If you've got a tip, you can email him at Michael.Ruiz@Fox.com.

