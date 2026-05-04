WATCH: Harrowing footage captures moment United flight's landing gear strikes tractor trailer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New video shows the harrowing moment a United Airlines international flight barreled into a light pole and tractor trailer during its approach at Newark Liberty International Airport over the weekend.

Flight 169, traveling from Venice, Italy, to New Jersey, struck the pole and the Schmidt Bakery truck during its descent at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All 221 passengers were unharmed, and the plane landed safely following the incident.

Footage from inside the bakery truck, which was traveling from Baltimore to a company depot in New Jersey, shows its driver traveling down the New Jersey Turnpike before the plane’s landing gear and underside struck the vehicle, sending it flying down the roadway.

JETBLUE FLIGHT RETURNS TO NEWARK AFTER ENGINE FAILURE, SMOKE PROMPTS EVACUATION

Miraculously, the driver was transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries from broken glass, according to Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of Transportation and Logistics and co-principal at the company.

"Upon its final approach into Newark International Airport, United flight 169 came into contact with a light pole," United Airlines said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured."

The airline said maintenance teams are inspecting the aircraft for possible damage and conducting a full safety review. The crew members on board have been temporarily removed from service.

"The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available," New Jersey State Police told FOX Business.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the aircraft struck the pole at roughly 2 p.m. local time and said it is investigating.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also looking into the incident and said an investigator is expected to arrive in Newark on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The agency has directed United Airlines to secure and provide both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to support the investigation. A preliminary report outlining the facts and circumstances of the event is expected within 30 days," NTSB told FOX Business in an email.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton and Jesse Watson contributed to this report.