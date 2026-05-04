Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Airport News & Updates

WATCH: Harrowing footage captures moment United flight's landing gear strikes tractor trailer

The Boeing aircraft was traveling from Venice, Italy, to New Jersey when it struck a Schmidt Bakery truck on the turnpike

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Harrowing footage captures United jet strike bakery truck on New Jersey Turnpike Video

Harrowing footage captures United jet strike bakery truck on New Jersey Turnpike

Surveillance footage shows the moment a United Airlines plane clipped a tractor trailer during its approach at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday, May 3, 2026. (Credit: Obtained by WBFF) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New video shows the harrowing moment a United Airlines international flight barreled into a light pole and tractor trailer during its approach at Newark Liberty International Airport over the weekend. 

Flight 169, traveling from Venice, Italy, to New Jersey, struck the pole and the Schmidt Bakery truck during its descent at around 2 p.m. on Sunday. 

All 221 passengers were unharmed, and the plane landed safely following the incident. 

Footage from inside the bakery truck, which was traveling from Baltimore to a company depot in New Jersey, shows its driver traveling down the New Jersey Turnpike before the plane’s landing gear and underside struck the vehicle, sending it flying down the roadway.

JETBLUE FLIGHT RETURNS TO NEWARK AFTER ENGINE FAILURE, SMOKE PROMPTS EVACUATION

United Airlines plane clipping a tractor trailer during approach at Newark Liberty International Airport

Surveillance footage shows a United Airlines plane clipping a tractor trailer during its approach at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 3, 2026. (Obtained by WBFF)

Miraculously, the driver was transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries from broken glass, according to Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of Transportation and Logistics and co-principal at the company. 

"Upon its final approach into Newark International Airport, United flight 169 came into contact with a light pole," United Airlines said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured."

The airline said maintenance teams are inspecting the aircraft for possible damage and conducting a full safety review. The crew members on board have been temporarily removed from service.

"The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available," New Jersey State Police told FOX Business.

United Airlines plane clipping a tractor trailer during approach at Newark Liberty International Airport

Surveillance footage shows a United Airlines plane clipping a tractor trailer during its approach at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 3, 2026. (Obtained by WBFF)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the aircraft struck the pole at roughly 2 p.m. local time and said it is investigating.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also looking into the incident and said an investigator is expected to arrive in Newark on Monday.

WATCH: Airplane passenger captures sparks following takeoff Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The agency has directed United Airlines to secure and provide both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to support the investigation. A preliminary report outlining the facts and circumstances of the event is expected within 30 days," NTSB told FOX Business in an email.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton and Jesse Watson contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue