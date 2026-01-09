WATCH: Bodycam for Ohio dentist murders shows police went to wrong home before couple was found dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released body camera video shows a Columbus police officer went to the wrong address during an initial welfare check before an Ohio dentist and his wife were found shot to death inside their home.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant confirmed Thursday that an officer went to the wrong address during the initial welfare check, according to WBNS-10TV. Bryant said the officer believed he was at the correct location and followed protocol, but the couple was not discovered until co-workers went to the couple's home about 40 minutes later.

"The officer did everything that he was supposed to do," Bryant said, adding the response was later determined to be at the wrong address.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old dentist Spencer Tepe and his 39-year-old wife, Monique, who were found dead inside their Weinland Park home Dec. 30. Investigators have ruled out a murder-suicide.

Roughly 40 minutes after the initial welfare check, police received another call after Tepe’s co-workers became concerned when he failed to show up for work. A friend went to the couple's house, where they were ultimately discovered.

The body camera video shows a Columbus police officer arriving at a home that was later determined to be the wrong address for the welfare check. In the video, the officer is seen knocking on the front door several times and repeatedly calling out, "Anyone home?" But he received no response.

The officer then walks around the exterior of the home, including checking the backyard, before returning to the front of the property and leaving. Police later confirmed the officer had been dispatched to the wrong address.

Bryant acknowledged public concern over the case but said investigators are limiting what they release publicly to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"We know people are concerned, and we know that people have a lot of questions," Bryant said. "What we’re asking for is patience as it relates to this investigation."

Detectives say they are reviewing a large volume of evidence, including surveillance video, and have received tips through phone calls, emails, social media messages, texts and in-person submissions.

Earlier this week, Columbus police released grainy surveillance video of a person of interest seen walking through a nearby alley near the Tepe home during the early morning hours of Dec. 30. Investigators believe the killings occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., and authorities are urging anyone with video, photos or other digital evidence from that timeframe to contact police.

Asked Thursday if police believe the person in the video is the suspect or just someone who was there at the time of the murders, Bryant said, "Evidence is going to give us that information as we continue to dig and gather as much as we can. Right now, we know that they were there."

Investigators have said there were no obvious signs of forced entry into the home and that no weapon has been recovered. No suspect has been arrested.

Both of the couple’s young children were found safe inside the home.

Bryant said detectives are continuing to review video and evidence and promised additional updates when possible.

