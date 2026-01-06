911 call at Ohio dentist's home reported 'domestic dispute' months before he and wife found shot dead: records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Months before a dentist and his wife in Ohio were found shot to death in their own home, a woman called 911 from the same address to report what the dispatcher described as a "domestic dispute." After hanging up initially, the caller told the 911 operator, "me and my man got into it," according to newly obtained records.

Police responded to the Columbus, Ohio house around 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 when they found Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, both dead with apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. Two young children were located inside the house unharmed. Police don't believe their deaths were a murder-suicide, adding there were no signs of forced entry and no weapon was found, according to WSYX.

Fox News Digital obtained a 911 call placed by an unknown female at the same house where Spencer and Monique were killed, who told the operator, "me and my man got into it." The call was placed on April 15 at 2:45 a.m., according to records. The woman could be heard crying throughout the call before telling police she no longer needed officers to come.

Columbus officials didn't include a name for the caller in the dispatch logs.

Read a transcript of the call below:

Operator: "Hi, this is 911. We just got a hang-up call. Is everything OK?"

Female voice: "Yeah, I'm sorry. I'm OK."

Operator: "Are you sure?"

Female voice: "Yeah, yeah, I'm OK, sorry."

Operator: "Well, it sounds like you're crying. Do you need police, paramedics or anything?"

Female voice: "No, no. No, I'm OK. I promise. I'm just emotional. [inaudible]"

Operator: "Well, can I ask what had you called 911 in the first place?"

Female voice: "Because me and my man got into it, but I'm OK, I promise."

Operator: "Did anything ever get physical?"

Female voice: [Crying] "No."

Operator: "You guys were just arguing, nobody hit each other?"

Female voice: "M'hm, yes."

Operator: "Well, I have the information here. I can go ahead and tell the officers to cancel heading over to your address…If anything changes, call us back."

Female voice: "Yes, yes, yes, I'm sorry…OK, I'm sorry."

A dispatcher at the Columbus Emergency Communications Center coded the call as a "domestic dispute," later writing that assistance was "no longer needed."

The Columbus Division of Police on Monday evening released surveillance video showing a "person of interest" walking in the alley near the Tepes' residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 30. Detectives believe the murders took place between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.

The video, released by the Columbus Division of Police, shows the man walking slowly in an alley near the Weinland Park home where Spencer and Monique lived. He's seen in what appears to be a dark coat and light-colored pants.

The first 911 call placed on Dec. 30 came from Spencer's employer, Mark Valrose, who owns Athens Dental Depot. While Valrose said he was vacationing in Florida at the time, several of Spencer's co-workers became worried after he didn't show up for work, saying that's extremely unlike him.

"Spencer works with me and he did not show up to work this morning and we cannot get ahold of him or his family," Valrose said. "He is always on time and he would contact us if there is any issues whatsoever… we're very, very concerned because this is very out of character and we can't get in touch with his wife, which is probably the more concerning thing."

At 10:03 a.m., one of Spencer's friends went to the Tepes' house and told a 911 operator that he could see a body inside.

"There's a body," the person can be heard saying. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here and he appears dead. He's laying next to his bed, off of his bed in this blood. I can't get closer to see more than that."

In a statement released Friday, the couple's family said they are "heartbroken beyond words," and called the deaths "tragic and senseless."

"They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others," read the statement. "Spencer, a graduate of The Ohio State University, was known as a devoted and proud father, a loving partner, and a friend to everyone he met," the family statement said, adding that he was "intelligent, warm, and endlessly welcoming."

Monique was described by family members as a "loving, patient and joyful mother whose warmth defined her."

Rob Misleh, Spencer's brother-in-law, told WSYX that the couple was going to celebrate their five-year anniversary next month after getting married in 2021.