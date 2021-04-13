Daunte Wright protests: Crowd in Washington, DC, chants 'burn the precinct to the ground,' video shows

A video has emerged of protesters in Washington, D.C., chanting "burn the precinct to the ground" during demonstrations following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, died Sunday after being shot at a traffic stop outside of Minneapolis. The veteran officer who pulled the trigger, Kim Potter – and her boss, Chief Tim Gannon -- have since resigned.

"Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!" the crowd could be heard chanting Monday night in footage taken in northwest Washington, D.C.

DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING AFTERMATH: ANTI-POLICE PROTESTS, CLASHES IN CITIES ACROSS AMERICA

The video was captured by Ford Fischer. In separate clips he posted on Twitter, the crowd is heard saying "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it burn it down!"

"When Black lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!" the crowd chants in another video.

Protesters then are filmed boarding one of the city’s Metro trains.

"Take it to the streets, abort the police!" a woman is heard saying in a loudspeaker on board the train.

After leaving the train, the protesters, according to Fischer, walked through the Chinatown neighborhood and are heard chanting "our motherf-----g streets!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

None of the police officers in any of the videos are seen engaging with the protesters. In one video, a group of police vehicles were following the crowd.

The crowd was estimated to be in the hundreds, Fox 5 DC reports.