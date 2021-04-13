LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota police and protesters clash for second night following Daunte Wright fatal shooting

Protesters and police clashed for a second night Monday outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.

Authorities fired tear gas, and flash-bang grenades into the crowd. Protesters retaliated by throwing smoke canisters back toward law enforcement, while others launched fireworks at the police lines, according to reports.

"Move back!" the police chanted. "Hands up! Don't shoot!" the crowd chanted back.

FAST FACTS The Minneapolis area also erupted in looting and riots late Sunday



Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as "an accidental discharge."

Earlier, police put up a fence and concrete barricades around the building's perimeter. It was surrounded by local police, as well as, Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota State Patrol officers, the Star Tribune reported.

Looters also broke into a Dollar Tree store at a strip mall near the police station.

Police shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, on Sunday. The bodycam footage showed three police officers gathered near a stopped car that was pulled over an expired registration. Police attempted to arrest Wright for an outstanding warrant, leading to a struggle, followed by the fatal shooting.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer who shot and killed Wright had intended to fire a Taser, not the handgun.

The officer was identified as Kimberly A. Potter, whose career with the Brooklyn Center Police Department has spanned more than 25 years, the Star Tribune reported. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Monday night that Potter is on standard administrative leave.

