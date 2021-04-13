Daunte Wright shooting aftermath: Anti-police protests, clashes in cities across America

The fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota has sparked another wave of protests in cities across America, with some resulting in dozens of arrests and heated clashes with officers, while others appeared to remain peaceful.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter on Sunday during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon has described the shooting as "an accidental discharge" and said she had meant to fire a Taser, not a handgun.

Here are how cities are reacting to Wright’s death:

Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Minnesota authorities arrested about 40 people after protesters and police clashed for a second night in Brooklyn Center, officials said during a press conference early Tuesday.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday in defiance of the city's curfew and demanded justice for Wright, chanting his name and shouting obscenities at police.

Authorities fired tear gas and flash-bang grenades into the crowd after warning them that they were in violation of the curfew. Protesters retaliated by throwing smoke canisters back toward law enforcement, while others launched fireworks at the police lines, according to reports.

"Move back!" police told the crowd. "Hands up! Don't shoot!" the crowd chanted back.

In nearby Minneapolis, 13 arrests were made, including for burglaries and curfew violations, police said.

Portland, Ore.

Portland police said a demonstration protesting Wright’s death turned into a riot Monday night, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers.

The evening began as a vigil for Wright. Police said at least 200 people gathered around 8:30 p.m. at the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses an office for the Multnomah County Sheriff and Portland police.

But investigators say the crowd became more aggressive as the night progressed and began throwing glass bottles, frozen water bottles, rocks and fireworks toward officers and the building. Some in the crowd also attempted to light a dumpster on fire.

Police said they issued verbal warnings to the crowd, but around 10:30 p.m. they declared the gathering a riot before moving in on the protesters, knocking them to the ground and macing them, news outlets reported.

After officers pushed the crowd back, police said they "purposely disengaged" from the crowd "to allow people to begin acting lawfully and peacefully." It’s unclear whether any arrests were made.

New York City

Black Lives Matter held demonstrations in New York City on Monday to protest Wright’s death.

A video posted on Twitter by WPIX’s Christian Benavides shows more than 150 demonstrators marching near Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza while chanting, "Daunte Wright."

Videos on Twitter showed protesters later doing the same while marching down the Manhattan Bridge. Another group assembled in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park, chanting, "Say his name! Daunte Wright."

The New York Police Department advised people to avoid the Manhattan-bound portion of the Manhattan Bridge "due to ongoing police presence and traffic delays."

Louisville, Ky.

Videos posted on Twitter by a Courier-Journal reporter showed a number of protesters blocking an intersection while chanting Wright’s name.

The group then moved down a street before being trailed by several police cruisers. Bystanders could be heard yelling, "You can’t stop the revolution!" while officers were moving past them.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The protesters then stood in the center of another intersection while at least 10 police cruisers watched on, with their lights flashing. The police presence eventually left and the protesters began sitting down in the intersection.

Following more chanting, the protesters left, according to Courier-Journal reporter Hayes Gardner. Police returned to clear out tables, chairs and benches that had been placed in the street.

Seattle, Wash.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted Monday night that it was monitoring a group that "vandalized" multiple businesses.

"Police have given multiple warnings to not block traffic and keep demonstration peaceful," it said.

The department, in a tweet, shared images of a shattered store window and the phrases "BLM" and "No Peace" spray-painted on other buildings.

As of Tuesday morning, there were no immediate reports of arrests.

Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of protesters were seen marching in downtown Washington, D.C., on Monday night, according to Fox 5 DC.

"We don’t need no cops!" the crowd could be heard chanting.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz, David Aaro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.