Washington, DC police arrest 14-year-old suspect in connection with 7 area carjackings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a series of carjackings in Washington, D.C., that started more than a month ago.

The suspect, who remains unidentified because of his age, is accused of seven carjackings in total from June 13 to July 18, police said.

In each alleged incident, multiple suspects were involved, but it’s unclear if any of the other suspects have been arrested. The victim was in their car in each case at the time of the theft. Police say all the allegedly stolen cars were eventually recovered.

In the first carjacking, the suspects were allegedly unarmed. It took place on 1st Street when the victim was allegedly assaulted around 9 p.m. ET and their car was stolen.

ST. LOUIS MAN FOUND GUILTY IN MURDER OF RETIRED POLICE CHIEF DAVID DORN

On June 17, the suspects allegedly demanded a victim on W Street get out of their car and the suspects drove away in it.

The first armed carjacking took place on June 18 just after 2 a.m. on 1st Street when one of the suspects allegedly demanded the victim’s car while pointing a handgun at them. The suspect drove off in the car.

On June 22 around 5 p.m., the suspects brandished a handgun while demanding a victim get out of their car near Easy Place. The suspects drove off.

OAKLAND POLICE RELEASE VIDEO SHOWING INDIVIDUAL WHO SHOT AND KILLED A FOOD DELIVERY DRIVER

The suspects allegedly assaulted a victim on June 26 just after midnight on T Street and pulled the victim from their car before driving away.

A similar incident happened on July 2 just after 2 a.m. on 1st Street when the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and attempted to remove them from the vehicle, but the victim was able to drive away.

The latest alleged carjacking took place on Monday when the suspects pulled the victim out of their car around 2 a.m. on 1st Street and drove away in it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon/auto theft, five counts of unarmed carjacking and one count of an attempted unarmed carjacking.