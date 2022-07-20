Oakland police release video showing individual who shot and killed a food delivery driver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oakland Police Department released a surveillance video showing an individual walking up to a car and firing his gun, which left a rideshare food delivery driver dead.

Oakland police say the incident occurred on July 17 shortly after 11 a.m. in the city's 2000 block of 13th Avenue.

The video shows two men walking up to a car parked on the side of the street, followed by a short argument and then one man fired his weapon, which police say killed Kon Fung, 52.

Police are offering a reward of up to $12,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Fung's girlfriend, Judy, told FOX 2 that he was a hardworking man who took care of his family.

He died at the scene of the incident, according to the report.

Jim Nguyen, who is a community leader assisting Fung's family, said he was "devastated" upon learning about his death.

"Personally, I was devastated," Nguyen said. "To see a young man die like that is unbelievable."

"When I sit in a car, I have to look around because I think someone's going to rob me. What kind of Oakland are we living in?" Nguyen said.