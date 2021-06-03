DC Maserati gunman who wounded woman driving with children remains at large

The manhunt continued Thursday for the Maserati-driving gunman who wounded a woman driving with her children in a broad daylight road rage incident in Washington, D.C., last month.

DC Metropolitan Police on Wednesday identified the Maserati driver as 42-year-old Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., of Lanham, Maryland.

Police said they located the Maserati at a home in Prince George’s County, FOX5 DC reported.

The apparent road rage incident unfolded in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue just after 5 p.m. on May 19.

Police released surveillance video that shows the gunman getting out of his vehicle at a traffic stop and walking over to the driver’s side of the sedan stopped in front of him. He then pulls out a gun and appears to open fire.

As the sedan speeds away, the gunman appears to point his gun at oncoming traffic. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed to the station that Davis also shot at another vehicle before leaving the scene.

The female driver of the sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital, police said.

Two children were also in the car with her at the time. One child, a 5-year-old was hurt by shattered glass, the station reported.

Davis is wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

The department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person who commits a violent crime in the city.