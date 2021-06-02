Expand / Collapse search
DC Maserati road rage shooting suspect ID'd, police say

Gunman stepped out of Maserati and fired at other driver

Police in Washington, D.C., identified a Maryland man as the suspected Maserati-driving gunman accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident last month.

Authorities are looking for 42-year-old Kenneth Miles Davis Jr. of Lanham, FOX 5 DC reported. Police said they found the car at a home in Prince George’s County. 

A gunman appeared to open fire on another vehicle in broad daylight.

A gunman appeared to open fire on another vehicle in broad daylight.

The alarming incident was caught on video in broad daylight on May 19. A nearby surveillance camera recorded the gunman stepping out of the Maserati and walking up the driver’s side of a sedan stopped in traffic. He raises a handgun and fires as the other driver speeds away. 

"I’m disturbed every time I see that video and I hope the community is as outraged as I am," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.

One woman suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and she was treated at an area hospital. 

Two children were also in the car at the time, and a 5-year-old was hurt by shattered glass.

Davis also shot at another vehicle before leaving the scene, according to Contee.

