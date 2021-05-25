Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Washington DC police searching for Maserati driver who opened fire on car in apparent road rage incident

Victim found with apparent gunshot wound and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A gunman believed to have been driving a Maserati opened fire on another driver in broad daylight during an apparent road rage incident caught on video last week in Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Friday released surveillance video of the incident that occurred in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

DC TEENS CHARGED WITH ARMED ROBBERY, DAYS AFTER JUVENILE PLEADS GUILTY TO CARJACKING

The gunman can be seen getting out of his vehicle at a traffic stop and walking over to the driver’s side of the sedan stopped in front of him. He then pulls out a gun and appears to open fire.

As the sedan speeds away, the gunman appears to point his gun at oncoming traffic. It was not clear if any additional shots were fired.

A woman, who authorities did not name, was located nearby with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

A gunman appeared to open fire on another vehicle in broad daylight on Wednesday.

A gunman appeared to open fire on another vehicle in broad daylight on Wednesday. (DC Metropolitan Police Department)

It was not immediately clear what led to the daytime shooting.

Police said the vehicle appeared to be a gray two-door Maserati. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the apparent shooting in Washington, D.C.'s Kenilworth neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear what led to the apparent shooting in Washington, D.C.'s Kenilworth neighborhood. (DC Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities asked anyone who can help identify the vehicle or suspect to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. 

The department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person who commits a violent crime in the city.

